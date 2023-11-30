Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Charlie Munger's Guiding Principles And Your Alibaba Investment

Summary

  • Even among value investors, Charlie Munger was pretty unique.
  • In this article I will show how his four guiding principles interconnect.
  • We will also try to understand what we can and what we cannot learn from him.
  • Finally, we will see why simply piggybacking on his Alibaba investment will probably lead to the wrong result.

Natürlicher Diamant eingebettet in Kimberlit

Bjoern Wylezich/iStock via Getty Images

What You Cannot Learn From Studying Charlie Munger

When asked for the “trick” to get rich, Charlie Munger used to tell the following anecdote:

It reminds me of the young guy who went up

Comments (10)

E
Endeavor Investing
Today, 2:58 PM
Comments (648)
After reading your recent BRK article and now this one, I am now following you. I read this article even though I have no interest in BABA, but I do have an interest in Munger. I was not disappointed. Lots of nuggets to reflect on and chew over. Even though I was familiar some of this content, this article is a keeper. The short thesis idea is something I will adopt immediately and it won't be the only one. Well done!
C
Clark158f1
Today, 2:53 PM
Comments (5.64K)
This has very little to do with BABA.

Munger's entry point was simply wrong AND then China's economy went south.

Buying BABA in the $ 70's is not the same as Munger who started buying at $ 180.
tony_tony profile picture
tony_tony
Today, 2:16 PM
Comments (92)
As a critic of your previous article I will admit this one was a joy to read. Thanks.
Early Retiree profile picture
Early Retiree
Today, 2:26 PM
Comments (2.33K)
@tony_tony Thank you, Tony. Very much appreciated!
Joe_G profile picture
Joe_G
Today, 2:11 PM
Comments (3.28K)
There are nuggets of insight that can be gleaned from Munger's life. However, much of his success is a product of luck and being in the right place at the right time, which is something that Munger himself acknowledged, and that cannot be replicated by others looking to decipher some secret formula for success.

If you're looking for a takeaway lesson from Munger, then perhaps it should be this: understand yourself, understand your own temperament, and find a way to invest that works with that temperament rather than against it. If you're an anxious person, don't invest in stocks directly because you probably don't have the temperament to hold on to them when times are bad. If you're not interested in learning about the businesses you own, then buy an index fund and go fishing after that. Don't try to follow the recipe that worked well for Munger because you're not Munger. Find the style that works for you.
l
ljagai
Today, 2:06 PM
Comments (18)
Your investment thesis assumes that pragmatism will trump ideology but that thesis is flawed. Look at the history of every ideologue’s who’s ever ruled a country. China is intent on rewriting history and will eventually engage in a conflict with the West. Makes China uninvestable.
pat45 profile picture
pat45
Today, 2:26 PM
Comments (9.69K)
@ljagai Lets hope that is wrong. China has not been in war in 100years. They HELPED the USA in WW2 and until recently were a fairly good partner. I hope WW3 will not be anytime soon.
Early Retiree profile picture
Early Retiree
Today, 2:28 PM
Comments (2.33K)
@ljagai Maybe I did not say it clearly, but it was not my intention to underwrite this thesis. I was just saying that any BABA bull needs to believe in a peaceful US-China relationship.
B
BayBry
Today, 2:32 PM
Comments (529)
@Early Retiree Thanks for that clarification. I was going to point out that every country in Europe made the same assumption about "peace being inevitable" in 1914.
