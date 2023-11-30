Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kirkland's, Inc. (KIRK) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 30, 2023 12:59 PM ETKirkland's, Inc. (KIRK)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.48K Followers

Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 30, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Cody Cree - Director, IR

Ann Joyce - Interim CEO

Amy Sullivan - President and COO

Mike Madden - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jeremy Hamblin - Craig-Hallum

John Lawrence - Benchmark

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for participating in today's Conference Call to Discuss Kirkland's Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended October 28th, 2023.

Joining us today are Kirkland's Home Interim CEO, Ann Joyce; President and COO, Amy Sullivan; EVP and CFO, Mike Madden; and the company's External Director of Investor Relations, Cody Cree. Following their remarks, we'll open the call for your questions.

Before we go further, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Cree as he reads the company's Safe Harbor statement within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that provides important cautions regarding forward-looking statements. Cody, please go ahead.

Cody Cree

Thanks Jamie. Except for historical information discussed during this conference call, the statements made by company management are forward-looking and made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Kirkland's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Those risks and uncertainties are more fully described in Kirkland's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

I'd like to remind everyone that this call will be available for replay through December 7th, 2023. A webcast replay will also be available via the link provided in today's press release as well as on the company's website at kirklands.com.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Kirkland's Interim CEO, Ann Joyce. Ann, over to you.

Ann

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About KIRK

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KIRK

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.