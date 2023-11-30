Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Paramount: Not Offering Enough Value Vs. Peers

Nov. 30, 2023 2:28 PM ETParamount Global (PARA), PARAACMCSA, DIS, NFLX, WBD2 Comments
Mark Dockray
Summary

  • Paramount stock is down sharply over the past year, with the rate of pay-TV subscriber losses a chief concern given the company's dependence on its linear segment.
  • Paramount's direct-to-consumer segment trails peers in scale, while making live sports available DTC looks like a misstep.
  • With most of its peers also sporting depressed stock prices, it's hard to make a value case for what looks like one of the weaker players.

Los Angeles Landmarks

Frazer Harrison

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) have had a rough 12 months, losing around a quarter of their value despite a very welcome rally post-Q3 results.

Of course, Paramount isn't alone in its struggles. All the legacy

This article was written by

Mark Dockray
I like to take a long term, buy-and-hold approach to investing, with a bias toward stocks that can sustainably post high quality earnings. Mostly found in the dividend and income section. Blog about various US/Canadian stocks at 'The Compound Investor', and predominantly UK names on 'The UK Income Investor'.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PARA, DIS, WBD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (2)

N
Nate650
Today, 2:45 PM
Comments (143)
Streaming will go the way of bundles, similar to cable. I don't see a way around it. Analysts are acting as if the traditional cable customers will simply disappear, but all that's happening is a shift in medium.

Anyway, the stock sure seems massively undervalued to me when you look at their historical profits, not to mention the sum of the parts valuation which is easily 3x the current market cap.
nerd_rage profile picture
nerd_rage
Today, 2:51 PM
Comments (18.74K)
@Nate650 It's not just a shift in medium but also customer expectations. NFLX set those expectations: cheap price (still cheap compared with cable), no ads, total control over your schedule, lots of new content all the time, easy cancellation.

I'm sure the platforms will try various things: getting people onto ad tiers, getting them into bundles, etc. And it will work on some customers but certainly not all.

There's no way around it, NFLX built its business through a scorched earth strategy that made it difficult for competitors to follow them. There are too many major competitors. Netflix, Apple, Amazon, Disney/Hulu plus one other is enough. Mash up Max/Paramount/Peacock for that.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

