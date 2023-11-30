Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 30, 2023 1:40 PM ETBuild-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.48K Followers

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 30, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gary Schnierow - IR

Sharon Price John - CEO

Voin Todorovic - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Baker - D.A. Davidson

Greg Gibas - Northland Securities

Steve Silver - Argus Research

Nancy Frohna - 1492 Capital Management

Zach Miller - Yost Capital

Michael Baker - D.A. Davidson

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Build-A-Bear Workshop Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Gary Schnierow, Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Gary Schnierow

Good morning. Thank you for joining us. With me today are Sharon Price John, CEO; and Voin Todorovic, CFO. For today's call, Sharon will begin with a discussion of our third quarter performance and update the progress we've made on our key priorities. After, Voin will review the financials in more detail and provide our guidance. We will then open the call to take your questions. Members of the media who may be on our call today should contact us after this conference call with your questions. Please note the call is being recorded and broadcast live via the Internet. The earnings release is available on the Investor Relations portion of our corporate Web site. A replay of both our call and webcast will be available later today on the IR site. I will remind everyone that forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the company's annual report on Form 10-K. We undertake no obligation to revise any forward-looking statements unless required by law. Also during this call, we may discuss non-GAAP financial measures, which adjust our GAAP results to eliminate the impact of certain items, which management

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BBW

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BBW

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.