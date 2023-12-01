gremlin/E+ via Getty Images

This article was coproduced with Dividend Sensei.

I love giving income investors good news, like Nike (NKE) hiking the dividend by 9% and Hormel Foods (HRL) reaching its 58-year dividend streak a few days ago.

My colleague Justin Law does an entire series highlighting reasonably priced companies that just increased their dividends.

High-yield and ultra-high-yield-yield blue chips are something we also love because there is nothing more quintessentially SWAN (sleep well at night) than collecting a safe 1.5% to 2.5% per quarter.

When dividends are over 6%, secure, and keep up with inflation, the stock price becomes 100% irrelevant to your retirement living standard. As long as the company is healthy, you can get royalties to pay the bills.

So, I love to point out incredible ultra-yield opportunities like Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Enbridge (ENB), or British American (BTI).

But occasionally, Mr. Market will throw a dangerous cannonball into the pool.

A company will crash, sending the stock price soaring and creating what might seem like the buying opportunity of a generation or even a lifetime.

However, if you peek under the hood, you'll notice toxic mold threatening to rot the company down to the core and putting that ultra-yield at risk.

That's what happened to Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ), whose yield has soared over 7% for a legendary industry leader.

A company with a pedigree and prestige second to none, which some investors might feel tempted to buy, especially with the recent changes management has announced.

But I'm here to warn you that Lazard's 7.2% yield might not survive the coming recession. And that's why we now consider it speculative and best avoided by all but the most risk-tolerant investors.

What Lazard Does

Lazard is one of those companies you've never heard of, but you have if you work on Wall Street, specifically in M&A or government finance.

Founded in 1848, Lazard now operates in 43 cities in 26 countries and is a specialty investment bank specializing in things like M&A advising and debt restructuring. Over 175 years, Lazard has proven mastery of complex financial deals that have earned the trust of governments, businesses, and some of the world's richest families.

84% of its business is institutional clients.

With $228 billion in assets under management, or AUM, Lazard is a minnow compared to Goldman, which is nearly 3X larger.

But that also means growth is easier to achieve.

That's what management hopes to do by boosting the growth rate to between 8% and 13% through 2030.

Wait, 8% to 13% higher growth? How could that be a bad thing? Well, it might be if your main concern is the dividend's safety.

Why Lazard's Dividend Safety Has Fallen To 51%

Under new CEO Peter Orszag, LAZ will become a C-Corp just like rivals such as Goldman Sachs.

And that means a higher tax rate, though they are 1099 dividends which are much more popular among investors.

the 5-year average P/E is 11, and the LP structure is likely why

management thinks it will increase significantly in the future.

The trouble with Lazard's distribution (in the future, a dividend) is that the higher tax rate will make it harder to maintain a higher payout ratio as previous management liked to run.

LAZ averaged around 50% payout ratios. That's the safety limit according to rating agencies, and at times, the company would borrow to protect the distribution, like in the Great Recession when the payout ratio hit 500%.

However, in 2023, the payout ratio was 385%, almost as bad as the GFC. What could cause LAZ's payout ratio to soar that high in the strongest economy in 83 years?

Interest rates. M&A activity collapsed last year, and the Fed promises to hold higher rates for longer, making it much harder to do corporate mergers and leveraged buyouts, which are Lazard's bread and butter.

Earnings have declined by 90% since 2021's peak, and that's been forcing Lazard to borrow to pay its core quarterly dividend (it usually does a supplemental one as well).

Fitch still rates LAZ BBB+ as stable, so it's not yet under pressure from rating agencies; however, its debt/EBITDA hit 43 in 2023 and is expected to remain at 4.7X next year.

The good news is that no debt matures until 2025, a $400 million bond. And LAZ has $896 million in liquidity, so they shouldn't have a problem paying off that bond.

Further good news is that 2024 earnings are expected to recover significantly, up 483%, and 18% more in 2025.

Analysts expect LAZ's dividend to be frozen through 2024 and grow modestly in 2025 while the payout ratio decreases gradually.

But wait a second? Aren't I warning you that this 7.2% yielding stock that management says will grow earnings at 8% to 13% through 2030, generating 15% to 20% per year? That sounds amazing! A life-changing opportunity!

Except for one thing.

Management's Plans To Turbocharge Growth

FAST Graphs, FactSet

LAZ has only grown to double-digits since the Great Recession when, understandably, earnings collapsed by 99%.

Admirably, LAZ avoided cutting its dividend (it never has) when larger rivals were forced by the Fed or share survival to slash their payouts.

The current environment is close to the worst it can be for Lazard's financial advisory business, with economic uncertainties weighing on merger activity but the underlying economy holding up, so restructuring isn't near prior peak activity." - Morningstar.

LAZ is optimistic that the perfect storm of negative headwinds will abate in 2024, either with increased restructuring business from companies floundering in recession or with falling rates leading to a boom in M&A.

But LAZ isn't just hoping for economic conditions to save it. Management plans to aggressively hire more advisors to try to win market share from the likes of Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS).

It plans to acquire other companies, including ones in emerging markets, where the opportunity for maximum growth and fat margins are highest.

In the last decade, acquiring managers in other countries worked well for LAZ. But that was in a world of negative rates where money was free.

The Downside To Management's Bold Plan

The new CEO says he can double sales to almost $5 billion by 2030, representing 10% annual sales growth and 8% to 13% EPS growth.

LAZ has done a good job growing its business units, bolting on new management teams, and incorporating them well into its corporate culture.

However, analysts are skeptical of management's ambitious plans, and so am I.

For the moment, we're rather skeptical of revenue doubling." - Morningstar.

LAZ's 20-year compound sales growth rate is -2%.

Now, it plans to grow at 10% for nearly a decade.

-0.7% growth from 2021 peak to 2025 is the consensus.

Why are analysts like me skeptical of LAZ's big plans? How will a company whose stock price is near 52-week lows and whose yield is trading at economic crisis levels pay for such bolt-on acquisitions?

Not with stock, so debt? But interest rates have soared 3X since Pandemic lows for even AAA-rated JNJ and MSFT.

LAZ was forced to borrow to keep paying dividends over the last year. So far, Fitch is okay with the payout ratio falling to less than 70% in 2024.

But what if things don't go as planned? What if the recession of 2024 arrives as the bond market expects? 73% chance by June of 2024?

Then the Fed slashes rates, M&A activity booms, LAZ's interest costs drop, and its stock price soars!

Unless it's a mild recession, like the mildest in history that some economists expect.

And inflation remains stubborn (it's stuck at 3% right now), and the Fed doesn't cut rates.

If LAZ's expectations for next year, including almost a 5X increase in earnings, don't happen, Fitch might pressure management to cut its dividend.

In fact, given its historical willingness to go six quarters without a raise in times of stress, if LAZ wants to cut its dividend, the next payout announcement would likely be the time.

LAZ's earnings tend to decline in recessions. If they fall any lower, the dividend would have to be slashed, or its investment-grade credit rating would be in jeopardy.

What Lazard's Thesis Looks Like Now

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (250 Point Safety Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 - unsafe 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2- below average 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 - average 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 - safe 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5- very safe 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% LAZ 51% 2.0% 5.80% Risk Rating Medium Risk 68th percentile risk management BBB+ stable outlook credit rating = 5% 30-year bankruptcy risk 2.5% or less max risk cap - Speculative Click to enlarge

A 6% risk of a dividend cut isn't that high, it's the equivalent of a BBB+ credit rating if applied to dividend safety.

However, it has increased significantly in the last year (up from 2.8% risk to 5.8%).

Fundamentals Summary

yield: 7.2% (4X S&P 500 and above SCHD or VYM)

dividend safety: 51% average safety (5.8% dividend cut risk)

overall quality: 63% medium-risk, above-average speculative

credit rating: BBB+ stable outlook (5% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

S&P LT Risk management global percentile: 68th = low risk (good risk management) - previous management

long-term growth consensus: 1.3% vs 8% to 13% guidance

long-term total return potential: 8.5% vs 10.2% S&P 500

Current Price: $28.55

Fair Value: $39.25

discount to fair value: 27% discount (potential reasonable buy) vs 12% overvaluation on S&P

10-year valuation boost: 3.2% annually

10-year consensus total return potential: 5.5% yield + 4.5% growth + 5.4% valuation boost = 10.4% vs 9% S&P

10-year consensus total return potential: = 169% vs 137% S&P 500.

Even factoring in its attractive valuation, LAZ offers the market's historical return potential and slightly more than an overvalued S&P 500 (SP500) is expected to deliver.

And that's the optimistic outlook: there will be no recession in 2024, LAZ will maintain or even grow the dividend, and everything will go right.

What if the dividend is cut?

Hartford Fund

Then LAZ would become a hard sell in my book. Amazingly, in the past 50 years, the only kind of stock worse than a dividend cutter was a company that never paid a dividend.

non-dividend stocks delivered -4.6% inflation-adjusted returns vs -0.1% for dividend cutters

$1 invested in dividend cutters became $0.97

$1 invested in non-dividend stocks fell to $0.09

$1 invested in dividend growth stocks $20.43 vs $6.03 S&P 500.

OK, over the next decade, it looks like LAZ has little upside potential, certainly not the kind of Buffett-like 17% the new CEO is talking about.

But what about the short term? Maybe there is a quick Buffett-like profit, locking in the 7.2% speculative but still attractive yield?

FAST Graphs, FactSet

IF LAZ grows as expected and returns to historical fair value by the end of 2025, you would make 68% or 28% annually.

The S&P's 18% upside potential represents an 8% annual return potential.

But be aware that LAZ missed expectations by 20% or more, 42% of the time in the last 20 years.

And management is making some pretty big promises. I would take that guidance with a large grain of salt.

Bottom Line: Lazard's Thesis Has Weakened Significantly, And I Would Avoid Buying It Today

If Lazard's new CEO can deliver on his promises, investors are in for 15% to 20% annual returns through 2030 while locking in a safe 7.2% yield.

Of the nine analysts I know covering LAZ for a living, zero expect that to happen.

This is a great business, to be sure. However, it's one that historically grows at 5% per year, and to double or almost triple that seems a rather high bar to clear.

Especially given that the economic conditions that caused LAZ's earnings to collapse (high-interest rates) will make debt-funded M&A very hard to do.

For management to deliver on its guidance, or even try to, it risks taking on more debt onto a balance sheet that already spent a year funding dividends with debt.

Fitch has been kind to Lazard, willing to give the new CEO the benefit of the doubt and assume that LAZ's earnings will soar almost 7X in the next two years.

But for a company that misses expectations by a mile (over 20%) nearly half the time, and with the bond market signaling a 73% chance of recession by June 2024, I urge caution on Lazard.

For the moment, no analysts covering Lazard Ltd expect a dividend cut. But the risk has more than doubled in recent months, and that's in the strongest economy in 83 years.

Yes, 5% inflation-adjusted GDP growth for three years, and LAZ's earnings have collapsed. Management plans to make drastic changes to set new records for Lazard, which no analyst believes is likely.

Given the plethora of ultra-yielding Ultra SWANs like Altria Group (MO), BTI, EPD, ENB, TC Energy (TRP), and attractive monthly yielders like Main Street Capital (MAIN), I would limit any positions in LAZ to 2.5%...

...If you think the brash new CEO can pull off the miracle and deliver those 20% Buffett-like returns for seven years (253% returns by 2030).