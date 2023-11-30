pixdeluxe

In the dynamic and continuously evolving landscape of cybersecurity, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) has emerged as a pioneering force, successfully navigating through the sector's complexities. Their state-of-the-art AI-native Extended Detection and Response (XDR) platforms and astute business strategies have placed them in a strong competitive position amidst a challenging macro environment. In this analysis, we delve deeper into CrowdStrike's performance, strategy, and future prospects, guided by insights gleaned from their recent earnings call and financial reports.

Earnings Analysis

In our analysis of the company's FYQ3 earnings, CrowdStrike is demonstrating a promising outlook, with strong growth prospects and favorable market conditions. In our view, the durability of the company's Net New Annual Recurring Revenue (NNARR) growth into 2024 is particularly noteworthy, reflecting a robust product cycle and a well-executed go-to-market strategy.

CrowdStrike's 3QFY performance was solid with NNARR up 13% YoY, outperforming Street expectations by a significant margin. Despite billings being 12% below due to duration, the firm maintained its full-year free cash flow guidance. This, in our opinion, suggests that the management has a confident outlook on the company's near-term financial health.

However, the company did not provide early insights into FY25 growth, noting ongoing macro challenges and excluding a 4Q budget flush. Our analysis suggests that the focus on market scaling next year could be a strategic move to bolster its position and create a more sustainable growth path in the face of these challenges.

Call Analysis

In our assessment, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.'s recent Q3 2024 earnings call provides a compelling snapshot of a company that continues to demonstrate robust growth and performance in a highly competitive sector, despite a challenging macro environment.

In our opinion, the company's 35% year-on-year (YoY) growth in total revenue, escalating to a remarkable $786.0 million in Q3, is an impressive achievement that underscores the company's strong competitive positioning and its ability to capitalize on the growing demand for AI-native Extended Detection and Response (XDR) platforms. This is particularly noteworthy given the current global context, characterized by a stable yet challenging macro environment.

The double-digit net new ARR acceleration at scale recorded in Q3, driven by customer demand, reflects CrowdStrike's ability to attract and retain customers. We believe this is a testament to the depth and breadth of CrowdStrike's AI-native XDR platform and its effectiveness in catering to the evolving needs of businesses.

Another noteworthy aspect of CrowdStrike's performance, in our opinion, is the company's profitability, which reached record heights in Q3. This suggests to us that CrowdStrike is not only growing but doing so profitably, which is an encouraging sign for potential investors. Moreover, the company's robust growth in its cloud security business, both in terms of ARR and customer count, further emphasizes its strong market positioning.

CrowdStrike's 45% YoY increase in the number of customers protected in the public cloud is particularly impressive. We interpret this as evidence of the company's effectiveness in replacing other vendors in the cloud security ecosystem. This underpins our belief in CrowdStrike's ability to effectively leverage the ongoing shift towards cloud-based solutions and services.

However, we should also consider some of the challenges that CrowdStrike faces. While the macro environment is stable, it remains challenging. Factors such as business disruption and financial losses from breaches are growing, and the company is not expecting to see the usual Q4 budget flush due to increased budget scrutiny. These factors, along with the company's admission of a tough operating environment, suggest that CrowdStrike, like other companies, is not immune to external pressures.

The company's future strategy, as revealed through the Q&A session, appears to be focused on prioritizing growth while also paying attention to profitability. In our view, this balanced approach is likely to be effective in driving sustained performance and value creation over the long term. Furthermore, CrowdStrike's commitment to innovation and operational excellence indicates a proactive strategy that should help it stay ahead of competitors and adapt to changes in the market.

Our analysis suggests that CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is positioned for sustained growth and profitability despite a challenging macro environment. The company's strong Q3 results, combined with its strategic focus on innovation and operational excellence, underscore its potential for continued success in the future. However, as with any business, it will need to navigate external pressures and maintain its competitive edge in the rapidly evolving cybersecurity market.

Financial & Valuation Analysis

Note: All historical data in this section comes from the company's 10-K filings, and all consensus numbers come from FactSet.

Over the past three fiscal years, CRWD has sustained a remarkable CAGR of 67.0%. Sell-side consensus anticipates this growth to continue, albeit at a slightly slower pace, with revenues projected to increase by 35.6% this fiscal year to reach $3.0 billion, and by 28.5% in the following fiscal year, pushing the total to $3.9 billion. As for the EBIT margin, it increased by 29.5 percentage points, from -13.6% to 15.9% over the past three fiscal years. Projections show an expansion by 409 basis points this fiscal year to 20.0% and by another 132 basis points the following fiscal year to 21.3%.

While it is commendable that CRWD has grown its revenue and EBIT margin significantly, one point of concern is the company's share-based compensation (SBC), which accounted for 21.6% of its revenue over the past three years. This high percentage of SBC has resulted in an 18.4% increase in diluted outstanding common shares over the same period. Despite these dynamics, EPS is forecasted to increase by 83.8% to $2.83 this fiscal year, and by another 24.9% to $3.53 the following fiscal year.

The consensus estimates that CRWD's free cash flow will reach $925 million this fiscal year, which is a significant leap from $12 million four fiscal years ago. This represents a remarkable increase in FCF margin from 2.6% to 30.5%. Over the past four fiscal years, the company has generated an average FCF margin of 30.4%. However, the business seems to be capital intensive as suggested by capex representing 12.8% of revenue on average during the same period.

CRWD's stock, which does not pay a dividend, currently trades at $232.83 per share, giving it a market value of $55.5 billion and an enterprise value of $53.1 billion. This is a significant premium compared to the S&P 500, with CRWD trading at an EV/Sales premium of 464.2%, an EV/EBIT premium of 277.1%, a P/E premium of 256.4%, and an FCF premium of 109.2%.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CrowdStrike's strong Q3 performance and promising financial health, despite challenging macro conditions, indicate a robust business model and effective strategies. The company's revenue growth and profitability, coupled with its strong market positioning, underscore its potential to navigate future challenges. However, like any other business, CrowdStrike must stay vigilant about external pressures and continue to innovate to maintain its competitive edge.

The company's forward-looking approach, prioritizing both growth and profitability, signals a balanced strategy likely to drive sustained performance and value creation. Its commitment to innovation and operational excellence hints at a proactive strategy designed to adapt to market changes and stay ahead of competitors.

Given the stock's high valuation premium and use of stock-based compensation, we remain Neutral on the stock as it appears more speculative than we prefer.