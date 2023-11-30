Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Our Cracker Barrel Trade Is Setting Up Once More

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. shares are taking a hit following disappointing earnings, but valuation is still attractive.
  • Comparable sales and earnings dipped, but the company saw sequential monthly improvement and launched a new loyalty program.
  • The forward view is still positive, with a maintained dividend and potential for growth in fiscal 2024.
  • We outline a trade following a successful play in September.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Location II

jetcityimage

On September 22nd, we flagged a trade in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). We set an exit price of $74+ for that trade from the mid $60s. That was a nice near 20% return overall, yet shares

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
39.88K Followers

Quad 7 Capital is a team of 9 analysts with a wide range of experience sharing investment opportunities for nearly 12 years. They are best known for the February 2020 call to sell everything & go short, & have been on average 95% long 5% short since May 2020. The broader company has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory, & the sciences. They share both long & short trades & invest personally in equities they discuss within their investing group Bad Beat Investing, focused on short- & medium-term investments, income generation, special-situations, & momentum trades. Rather than just give you trades, they focus on teaching investors to become proficient traders through their playbook.

Benefits of Bad Beat Investing include: Learning how to understand the pinball nature of markets, execute well-researched written trade ideas per week, use 4 chat rooms, receive daily analyst call summaries, learning options trading, & extensive trading tools. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CBRL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

diroha profile picture
diroha
Today, 3:48 PM
Comments (4.62K)
Playing w/ fire
Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Today, 3:59 PM
Comments (3.84K)
@diroha I can see why you would say this, with a lousy print, but our results are pretty sound. Would not be a long-term investor here, just trading. seekingalpha.com/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Trending Analysis

Trending News

