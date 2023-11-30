Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
3M: Time To Load Up On This 6.1% Yield

Nov. 30, 2023
Millennial Dividends
Summary

  • 3M's stock has faced significant pressure since 2020 following the Earplug Lawsuit, erasing all gains made in the past decade.
  • The litigation drove the stock to trade at levels not seen since the Financial Crisis, offering an attractive valuation at 10.28x its earnings.
  • The $6 billion settlement of the Earplug lawsuit should signify a new chapter for the company, potentially paving the way for recovery in 2024.
  • 3M remains a secure income vehicle for retirees with a 6.1% yield.
  • The stock is currently trading at approximately an 18% discount to its fair value, with a 2024 price target of $118.
3M tape manufacturing facility. This plant is part of the Industrial, Adhesives and Tape Division V

jetcityimage

3M (NYSE:MMM) is a company that needs little introduction. With an expansive portfolio boasting over 60,000 products, 3M stands as a global conglomerate. Whether you're in America, Europe, or anywhere else, chances are you've interacted with their ubiquitous products like the widely used

I'm a Financial Analyst at a major Fortune 500 firm. My aim is to create an outstanding Dividend Growth Portfolio to grow passive income. I focus on selecting top-tier companies known for their strong market presence, fortified brands, and competitive advantages. My strategy involves picking businesses with reasonable valuation, ready for significant earnings growth, all while achieving annual dividend growth surpassing 10% across both, US and European markets.

It might seem like a small gesture, but it significantly boosts the visibility of my articles among fellow investors who share similar strategies and goals. Thank you for your support!

