Introduction

Established in 2013, Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) has carved out a niche for itself in the space infrastructure and services sector, with a particular emphasis on lunar infrastructure and commerce. Marking a significant evolution in its corporate journey, the company announced a merger with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (IPAX), a special-purpose acquisition company, in September 2022. This strategic move, ratified by IPAX shareholders on February 8, 2023, and finalized shortly thereafter, heralded Intuitive Machines' transition into a publicly-held entity. In this article, we explore how Intuitive Machines is reshaping lunar exploration and commerce and whether LUNR is a security that an investor should consider and why we are placing a 'Hold' rating on the stock.

Intuitive Machines is actively involved in servicing NASA and various international commercial payload customers, focusing on providing access to the lunar surface and cislunar space. The company's activities extend to data transmission services critical for scientific, technological, and infrastructure development. Its endeavors go beyond mere lunar exploration, they are aiming to contribute to the establishment of a sustainable and diverse lunar economy, which could facilitate a permanent human presence and foster new opportunities in on-orbit applications and commercial space exploration.

As of the end of Q3 2023, Intuitive Machines has been awarded three Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) contracts by NASA. A notable project is the Nova-C lander, which is positioned to potentially become the first U.S. vehicle to make a soft landing on the lunar surface since 1972, and possibly the first to reach the lunar South Pole and is projected to take off in January 2024. The Nova-C lander is designed to carry up to 130 kilograms of cargo and conduct various experiments, marking the start of multiple missions intended for lunar exploration and utilization.

In addition to its lunar exploration initiatives, Intuitive Machines is expanding its Lunar Data Services and Orbital Services, along with its Space Products and Infrastructure business. The company is working on establishing a private Lunar Data Network and offering in-space orbital services, including satellite repair and refueling. These efforts are indicative of the company’s broader ambitions in both lunar surface exploration and cislunar space activities.

The company follows a “land-and-expand” strategy, aiming to gradually increase value and generate recurring revenue by broadening its range of services. This approach, combined with its technical expertise and innovative capabilities, places Intuitive Machines in a strategic position within the evolving space economy. The article examines how Intuitive Machines utilizes its extensive lunar program, encompassing mission control, the Nova-C lander, space-to-ground communications, and partnerships with entities like SpaceX, to reinforce its role in the realm of lunar exploration and commerce.

Operations

The company's revenue streams, predominantly fed by NASA and other commercial payload contracts for the IM-1, IM-2, and IM-3 missions, underscore the intricate balance of pioneering space exploration while maintaining fiscal responsibility.

The journey of the IM-1 mission, initially scheduled to launch in March 2022, has encountered shifts in timelines and targets. By September 30, 2023, the estimated contract revenue for this mission had escalated to $120.1 million, up from the $94.8 million in 2022, a reflection of the complexities and adjustments inherent in space missions. The IM-2 mission, following a similar path of readjustments and expansions, saw its estimated contract revenue rise to $106.6 million due to new commercial payloads and rideshare contracts. The IM-3 mission, commencing in November 2021, recorded a notable jump in its estimated revenue, reaching $76.4 million, a testament to the growing scope and scale of these interstellar endeavors.

The cost of revenue spiked significantly in the third quarter of 2023, primarily driven by heightened activities in the IM-3 mission and other engineering projects. YoY the cost of revenue surged by 31%, indicative of the escalating expenses associated with the advancement of these lunar missions.

Most notably, all three of Intuitive Machines' lunar missions have found themselves in "loss positions". This term signifies that the costs associated with these missions have surpassed the revenue they are generating or expected to generate. The IM-1 mission, for instance, transitioned into a loss contract mainly due to constrained variable consideration – a situation where future revenue cannot be reliably estimated or assured. The mission's loss position intensified due to extended timelines and unforeseen technical hurdles, such as issues with electronics and tank valves. Similarly, the IM-2 and IM-3 missions witnessed a rise in accrued contract losses, driven by additional labor costs and complexities encountered in the technical aspects of the missions.

Backlog

As of their latest earnings, the company's backlog stood at $135.2 million, a noticeable decrease from $201.9 million as of December 31, 2022. This backlog, a critical forward-looking indicator of potential sales, offers insights into the company's operational and financial trajectory. On one hand, the substantial reduction in backlog by $66.8 million is indicative of the company's active engagement in fulfilling its existing contracts, a sign of operational progress and execution. It suggests that Intuitive Machines is effectively translating its contracts into active, revenue-generating projects, a positive signal to investors and stakeholders about the company's capability to deliver on its commitments. This active engagement in contract fulfillment not only demonstrates operational efficiency but also contributes to the company's revenue stream, bolstering its financial standing in the short term.

However, the significant drawdown in the backlog also raises questions about the long-term sustainability of the company’s revenue streams. A dwindling backlog could imply a slowdown in new contract acquisitions or potential challenges in securing future projects, which are vital for continuous growth and financial stability. The decrease in backlog, particularly if not offset by a corresponding increase in new contracts, might signal a plateau in the company's growth trajectory, potentially impacting investor confidence and the company's market position. Moreover, given the nature of the aerospace industry, where project timelines are extended, and contract acquisition is highly competitive, relying heavily on a diminishing backlog could lead to revenue uncertainties in the future. Therefore, while the reduction in backlog demonstrates Intuitive Machines' current operational effectiveness, it also underscores the need for a strategic focus on new contract acquisitions and diversifying its project portfolio to ensure sustained growth and financial health in the long run.

Balance Sheet

Upon reviewing Intuitive Machines' third-quarter 2023 balance sheet, we see a tale of two contrasting financial realities. This company, actively pursuing ambitious goals in space exploration, offers a financial profile that calls for a detailed and nuanced evaluation.

Intuitive Machines boasts a strong liquidity position, evident in its cash and cash equivalents totaling $40.65 million. However, the balance sheet also reveals areas of concern. The high leverage, with current liabilities reaching $100.91 million and long-term debt at $25.78 million, paints a picture of a company under considerable financial pressure. This debt load raises questions about the company's strategies for financial management in the short term and its plans for long-term payoffs.

The deferred revenue of $28.28 million on Intuitive Machines' balance sheet is a significant figure that merits careful consideration. This sum represents not just revenue, but a series of commitments and expectations that the company has set with its clients for future deliverables. Deferred revenue is essentially money received for services or products yet to be provided, and as such, it embodies a future obligation that the company is bound to fulfill.

Intuitive Machines' reliance on strategic partnerships, such as those with NASA and SpaceX, while advantageous, also introduces an element of risk. The success of these collaborations is critical to the company's future, and any disruptions could have far-reaching impacts.

Conclusion

In the realm of public companies focusing on lunar activities, Intuitive Machines (LUNR) represents a pioneering venture, emerging in a field that, until now, has seen limited direct public investment. This transition marks not only a significant leap for the company itself but also for the broader scope of space exploration being accessible to public investors. The company's journey, post-merger with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (IPAX), positions it uniquely in the market, offering potential investors an opportunity to partake in the burgeoning field of lunar exploration and commerce.

However, the path ahead for LUNR is laden with both potential and pitfalls. The company’s active role in servicing key contracts for NASA and other international entities, coupled with its foray into innovative lunar and cislunar projects, paints a picture of a firm that is not just dreaming about the future but actively building it. The Nova-C lander project and other initiatives under the IM series contracts demonstrate Intuitive Machines' technical capabilities and its ambition to be a front-runner in lunar exploration.

Yet, the financial realities underlying these ambitious projects present a more complex scenario. The fact that LUNR finds itself in a "loss position" on its significant contracts is concerning. It suggests that the costs incurred in these groundbreaking endeavors are overshadowing the revenues they are generating. This scenario raises questions about the company's financial sustainability and its ability to manage costs effectively while continuing to innovate and push the boundaries of space technology.

Moreover, the substantial decline in the company's backlog, while indicating effective project execution, also hints at the challenges of maintaining a continuous flow of new contracts. This is critical in an industry where long-term sustainability depends on a consistent influx of projects and revenue. The challenge for LUNR lies in balancing the execution of existing contracts with securing new ones, ensuring a steady growth trajectory and financial stability.

We are placing a hold on LUNR until we see positive Gross Margins and successful and profitable landings. They are an interesting company with a mission that we hope to be successful but we are going to sit on the sidelines of this one until we see a stronger balance sheet and the chances of significant dilution drop off but we also plan to enter positions prior to any major headlines grabbing milestones, such as the launch in January 2024.