Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AbbVie's $10bn Deal For ImmunoGen: Fundamentals And Rationale Explained

Nov. 30, 2023 3:10 PM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV), IMGNPFE, SGEN, AZN, AZNCF3 Comments
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AbbVie Inc. is set to acquire drug developer ImmunoGen, Inc. for $10.1 billion, diversifying its oncology pipeline and potentially transforming its cancer care business.
  • ImmunoGen's antibody-drug conjugate, Elahere, is approved to treat ovarian cancer and may have a multi-billion dollar market opportunity.
  • The deal will help AbbVie reduce its reliance on its patent-expired drug Humira and expand its presence in the oncology market.

Successful agreement at construction site!

skynesher

Investment Overview

This morning, the Illinois-based Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) - the world's fifth largest Pharma by market cap, valued at $244bn - announced it would acquire the drug developer ImmunoGen, Inc. (

Gain access to all of the market research and financial analytics used in the preparation of this article plus exclusive content and pharma, healthcare and biotech investment recommendations and research / analytics by subscribing to my channel, Haggerston BioHealth.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
10.29K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

B
Braleigh
Today, 3:19 PM
Comments (117)
AbbVie continues to impress! Load up! Where else can you find a growth stock that's a dividend aristocrat!
J
Johnnyko
Today, 3:17 PM
Comments (25)
Thank you ABBV, said all IMGN shareholders (in since $4)…
k
kevn1111
Today, 3:32 PM
Comments (11.45K)
@Johnnyko congrats.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ABBV

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ABBV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IMGN
--
ABBV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.