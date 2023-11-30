Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Remy Cointreau SA (REMYF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 30, 2023 2:52 PM ETRémy Cointreau SA (REMYF), REMYY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.48K Followers

Remy Cointreau SA (OTCPK:REMYF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 30, 2023 1:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Marie-Amélie de Leusse - Chairman

Éric Vallat - Chief Executive Officer

Luca Marotta - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Edward Mundy - Jefferies

Olivier Nicolai - Goldman Sachs

Simon Hales - Citi

Mitch Collett - Deutsche Bank

Chris Pitcher - RedAlantic

Trevor Stirling - Bernstein

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Remy Cointreau H1 2023-2024 Results Call. My name is Laura and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this call is being recorded and for the duration of the call, your lines will be on listen-only. However, you will have the opportunity to ask questions at the end of the call. [Operator Instructions].

I will now hand you over to your host, Maria-Amélie de Leusse, Chairwoman, to begin today's conference. Thank you.

Marie-Amélie de Leusse

Good morning, everyone and thank you for being with us this morning for Remy Cointreau's first half results. I'm here with Eric Vallat, CEO; and Luca Marotta, CFO. Both of them will, of course, take you through the detailed results.

But before starting, I would like to take a step back to give you a wider view about the headwinds we and our industry are facing. Despite such a context, our group remains confident in its long-term strategy while navigating the year as best as possible. That means, first, focusing on bringing our cognac stocks in the U.S. back to a healthier footing. And second, absorbing the effects of the normalization to head into next fiscal year in the best possible conditions. We aim to be back on the trajectory we've set for [indiscernible] as quickly as we can.

Beyond the short term, I know that we can rely on very solid foundations. They are

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About REMYF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on REMYF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.