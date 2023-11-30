Shutthiphong Chandaeng/iStock via Getty Images

When I first reviewed this company back in July, I stated DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) was a "Buy." It has since gone down over 20% although the stock is still up over 50% YTD. That is certainly better than the S&P 500 which is up roughly 20% YTD.

After looking at this latest quarter, I'm still a believer in DoubleVerify and think the stock is more attractive compared to earlier this summer.

Let's dig into the latest quarter and look at company updates, Q3 2023 financial results and the company's current valuation.

Company Updates

In August of this year, DoubleVerify purchased Scibids Technology SAS ("Scibids") for $125 million dollars. Scibids is a leader in AI powered digital campaign optimization.

As shown on a recent investor's presentation, DoubleVerify believes the total addressable market for Scibids in 2023 is $1 billion:

Investor presentation

Furthermore, the company believes Scibids revenue will grow by a CAGR of 58%:

Investor presentation

In my opinion, this is a rather bold prediction but once Scibids is fully integrated into DoubleVerify it certainly seems as though opportunities are there to cross-sell and up-sell. As DoubleVerify's CEO, Mark Zagorski, noted on the Q3 earnings call, "There is meaningful customer interest in the DV-Scibids AI powered optimization platform, which clearly differentiates DV's value proposition to enterprise brands as well as to more DR focused, mid-market advertisers."

Additionally, in the quarter, DoubleVerify won several large new accounts including Ultra Beauty, GM, Rolex and even the NFL.

In terms of clientele, the company now has 272 customers generating $200,000 in Q3 2023 which is an increase of 11% compared to the prior year. Furthermore, DoubleVerify has a gross revenue retention rate ('GRR') of 95% for the quarter as you can see below:

Investor presentation

In the third quarter, DoubleVerify was the first third-party verification solution for advertisers using Amazon custom audiences in Amazon's DSP. DoubleVerify also is making progress with Meta as the company is planning testing third-party brand suitability verification for Facebook and Instagram. Lastly, the company entered into a new partnership with Instacard. DoubleVerify will help Instacard Ads users to verify their media spend and maximize their campaign performance with North America.

I think these are clearly position developments as these are some of the largest companies in the world reaping the benefits of DoubleVerify's various solutions.

Financials

DoubleVerify delivered a quarter of solid results in Q3 2023 as the company generated revenue of roughly $144 million in Q3 2023 which is an increase of 28% compared to Q3 2022. Activation revenue was roughly $82 million, an increase of 31% compared to prior year's first quarter. Authentic Brand Suitability ('ABS') is the company's product driving this significant growth. ABS revenue over 40% compared to Q3 2022 driven by an increase in volume of 32%. Measurement revenue was roughly $51 million for the quarter which is an increase of 32% compared to Q3 2022. International revenue and Media Transactions Measured ("MTM") for CTV and Social were responsible for the continued growth. Lastly, Supply-Side revenue accounted for roughly $11 million of the total revenues, which is a decrease of 2% compared to prior year third quarter.

The company continues to have a healthy balance sheet with amble cash and enough current assets to cover not only their current liabilities but their total liabilities as you can see below:

SEC.gov

Valuation

DoubleVerify is still not a cheap stock. As you can see from the below valuation metrics from Seeking Alpha, the overall value grade is a "D-." DoubleVerify is higher than the sector median for many of these metrics such as the P/E ones I have shown below.

Seeking Alpha

However, I think DoubleVerify is far more reasonable than it was compared to Q2 2023. Furthermore, looking at the three year P/E forward ratio (Non-GAAP) you can see the current P/E ratio is much more reasonable compared to 2021 levels.

Data by YCharts

I think long-term investors could certainly add at the current stock price given where this company is heading.

Conclusion

I think this Black Friday proved that consumers are going to continue to shop online. On Thanksgiving Day consumers spend $5.6 billion in online spending, which is an increase of 5.5% compared to the prior year. Black Friday online sales were $9.8 billion which is up 7.5% from prior year. Mobile shopping appeared to increase as well. According to Adobe Analytics more than half of total spend online will be on mobile devices and data from Shopify stated consumers preferred shopping on a mobile device compared to a desktop 76% to 24%.

The days of people standing in line at 5:00 am to shop are over. Consumers like shopping online and on their mobile devices. This in turn means the advertising dollars will go to where the consumers eyes are, which is online. This puts DoubleVerify in a great spot.

DoubleVerify updated the below analysis stating digital ad spend should grow at a 12% CAGR over the next five years and total global ad spend will reach more than $984 billion:

Investor presentation

I still believe DoubleVerify is in a fantastic position to succeed as a leader in a niche industry. In today's world advertisers are increasing their online spend which they want to ensure is effective. There are various bots, fake accounts, and deceivers online, plus ad spend can be wasted if ads aren't visible.

Furthermore, brands want to ensure their reputation is upheld. DoubleVerify is in an ideal position to meet these consumer needs and I think the addition of Scibids will only continue to help DoubleVerify maintain their advantageous position within the industry.

Lastly, I think the company's valuation is more reasonable compared to earlier in the year. Long-term investors could certainly add or initiate a position at these levels.

The trends are favorable for this stellar organization and I believe 2024 will be another year in which DoubleVerify outpaces the S&P 500.