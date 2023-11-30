Personal Income Data Suggests Economy Is Vulnerable To Shock

baona

Monthly estimates of Personal Income - PI - contained in the report on Personal Income and Outlays, published by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), constitute some of the most important high frequency indicators of economic activity in the US. The Business Cycle Committee (BCC) of the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) considers Real Personal Income to be one of the most crucial indicators of economic activity in the US. The most recently PI data, corresponding to the month of October 2023, were published by the BEA at 8:30 a.m., Nov. 30, 2023. In this article, we will walk our readers through an in-depth analysis of the most recently published PI data, and then discuss their implications for the US economy and financial asset prices.

Summary Data and Analysis

We begin our examination of the BEAs report on PI in the month of October 2023, with summary data and analysis which we highlight in Figure 1. We recommend that readers pay particular attention to the percent rank of Month-on-Month (MoM) growth, MoM acceleration, and the surprises relative to forecasts.

Figure 1: Change, Acceleration, Expectations, and Surprise

Personal Income Summary & Analysis (BEA & Investor Acumen)

Personal Income fell short of expectations by -0.05% and decelerated. However, when adjusting for inflation, Real Personal Income was in line with expectations and accelerated from last month. Accelerating even more was Real Disposable Income (0.23%). While these numbers are not particularly strong, later in this article we show that the underlying internals of this data are even weaker than they appear on the surface.

The Impact of Inflation on the Purchasing Power of Personal Income

In this section, we highlight the impact of inflation on PI data. Inflation affects the purchasing power of any given dollar amount of money that's spent by consumers. In other words, inflation affects the quantity of goods and/or services that a given amount of money can buy. In Figure 2, we show PI in both “current dollars” and in “real” terms. The “real” figures adjust the nominal current dollar figures for the changes in purchasing power caused by inflation/(deflation).

Figure 2: PI in Current Dollars and Adjusted for Inflation

Personal Income Inflation Adjustment (BEA & Investor Acumen)

Real personal income grew moderately in October, after several months of very weak growth. Real PI growth was helped in October by relatively low PCE inflation. Note that the items exhibiting the most growth on this list are from investment categories such as proprietor's income, rental income and income receipts on assets.

For the remainder of this article, all Personal Income figures will be presented in “real” (inflation adjusted) terms.

Analysis of Annualized Growth of Major Components of Real Personal Income Over Various Time Periods

In this section we break down Real Personal Income - PI - into major components, scrutinizing their annualized growth rates over various time frames (1m, 3m, 6m and 12m). The purpose of this analysis is twofold. Our first purpose is to identify which components of PI are growing at a faster or slower rate than the overall aggregates. Our second purpose is to determine whether, and to what extent, growth rates are accelerating or decelerating over various time frames.

Figure 3: Annualized Growth Rates of Major Components of Real Personal Income

Annualized Growth of Real Personal Income (BEA & Investor Acumen)

As can be seen, the three-, six- and 12-month annualized changes in Real Personal Income rank quite low in historical terms. This suggests serious divergence between very weak personal income growth and much more robust personal spending growth reflected in the Personal Consumption Expenditures data. Historically, Personal Income data has exhibited more “leading” characteristics compared to personal spending data – i.e. changes in personal spending tend to lag changes in personal income.

The weakness in the three-month annualized change in the Compensation of Employees, should be noted. This weakness in income growth from wages contrasts sharply with income growth from interest income and dividend income.

Contributions to Change and Acceleration of Real PI: Components Analysis

In this section, our analysis is focused on the component contributions to the MoM Change and MoM Acceleration that are attributable to select major components of PI.

Figure 4: Contributions to Change and Acceleration Attributable to Major Components

Real Personal Income Contribution of Change (BEA & Investor Acumen)

As can be seen from this table, virtually all of the acceleration in personal income this month can be attributed to increased contributions from dividend income and government social benefits. The former is not sustainable and the latter is not a sign of a healthy economy. Growth in real income from wages and salaries decelerated in October, to quite a low rate.

Implications for the US Economy

The deceleration in PCE inflation was certainly welcome. But, in general, the trends in real (inflation-adjusted) income that can be seen in this report were not encouraging.

A historically massive divergence has developed between measures of personal income and personal expenditure. Savings rates have plummeted as consumers have expanded their real consumption at rates far in excess of the growth in their real incomes. Historically, this sort of divergence has occurred right around the time of recessions. While we currently do not interpret this divergence as a clear signal of recession, it is something that should be monitored closely.

Implications for Financial Markets

Financial markets don’t typically react to the BEA’s personal income data. However, the personal income data are extremely important in assessing the future health of US consumer spending.

Right now, personal income data suggests that personal spending could suffer a significant deceleration if there were a sufficiently serious shock to consumer sentiment. A mere “normalization” of the savings rate (via a shock to consumer sentiment) would be sufficient to deal a major blow to personal consumption. This is because spending growth has gotten way out ahead of personal income growth. This divergence will tend to correct - one way or another.

For financial markets, the implication is that both bond and stocks markets are more subject than normal to a surprise shock to consumer sentiment that reduces the propensity to consume, increases the savings rate and potentially leads to a surprise contraction in consumption.

Thus far, consumption has defied all expectations of a slowdown. However, fundamental pressures on consumption are building. Weak real income, higher credit costs and reduced access to credit are just a few fundamental factors that are pressuring consumption growth.

Ironically, the resilience of consumption in the face of these headwinds has probably increased the potential “shock factor” to financial markets of a major slowdown in consumer spending. However, to be clear, we do not think that a major slowdown in consumption will occur without a significant exogenous shock that has a major behavioral impact on spending patterns.

What sort of factors could lead to a shift in the propensity to consume? A wealth shock from declining stock prices (rising stock prices have helped prop consumption up), accelerating unemployment, or an oil price shock would be leading candidates.

Concluding Thoughts

Consumption is booming and the stock market is booming. But the real personal income data remind us that all is not well with US consumers. Real incomes from wages and salaries are growing very anemically. And most Americans didn’t have their real incomes boosted from dividend payments or government social benefits.

In managing portfolios, it's important to look forward. The road ahead for the US economy looks somewhat less rosy than it does in the rearview mirror. Furthermore, the risks ahead look greater-than-average, while measures of implied volatility and risk such as the VIX imply lower-than-average risk is priced into financial markets. We're looking to exploit these divergences in our portfolios.