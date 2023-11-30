Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

17 Ideal Pre-Crash Recovery December Divi-Dogs

Nov. 30, 2023 4:55 PM ETAIRC, ARE, AZN, AZNCF, BDWBY, CDP, CRBJF, ENGGY, GILD, GLPI, HR, HST, JCI, LTC, MRK, SAN, SBRA, SCGLY, TLSNY, UDR, VFC, VICI, VIV
Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • September-October, 2023, Barron’s, Bloomberg, and Fortune analysts and reporters combined to list five sets of stocks sorted as “Recovery Bets.” Those five articles revealed 53 equities, with 42 paying-dividends.
  • These recovery lists focus on financial services, healthcare, and real estate sectors by Barron’s along with selected “change the world” stocks from Fortune and ten to watch from Bloomberg.
  • Article-titles were: "6 Insurance-companies-for-2024" [Barron’s]; "13 Solid-REITS" [Barron’s]…; "12 Healthcare-Stocks" [Barron’s]…; "10 Companies-to Watch" [Bloomberg]…; "12-of-50 Change-the World-Stocks…" [Fortune].
  • December, 2023, those 53 top “pre-crash-recovery” stocks ranged 0.23% to 10.31% in annual-yield and ranged -1.55% to 156.91% in one-year price-target-upsides per broker-analysts.
  • Top-ten Pre-Crash-Recovery stocks boasted net-gains from 24.13% to 42.64% per YCharts forward-looking data 11/29/23. $5k invested in the December lowest-priced five of ten top-yield Pre-Crash-Recovery issues showed 18.1% LESS net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Bigger (higher-priced) stocks led the field by over one and three-quarter lengths in this special December pack.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Dog Catcher get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Christmas pets

DoraZett

Foreword

This article is based on five Barron’s, Bloomberg Business-Week, and Fortune articles, aimed at finding “Pre-Crash Recovery,” stocks for 2023. The title and links to the articles follow:

The Fortune Change the World list

is rooted in

Get The Whole Pre-Crash Recovery 'Safer' Dividend Underdog Story

Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher & get more information.

Catch A Dog On Facebook the evening before every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, A Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show!

Root for the Underdog. Comment below on your favorite or least favorite stock tickers to make them eligible for my next FA reader report.

This article was written by

Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
29.87K Followers

Fredrik Arnold is a retired quality service analyst sharing investment ideas with a primary focus on dividend yields by utilizing free cash flow and one-year total returns as trading indicators.

He is the leader of the investing group The Dividend Dog Catcher, where he shares a minimum of one new dividend stock idea per week with focus on yield or extraordinary financial circumstances. All ideas are archived and available after weekly announcement. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same. Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; Yahoo Finance - Stock Market Live, Quotes, Business & Finance News; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog image:Open source dog art from Dividend Dog Catcher.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AIRC--
Apartment Income REIT Corp.
ARE--
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.
AZN--
AstraZeneca PLC
AZNCF--
AstraZeneca PLC
BDWBY--
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.