Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why I'm Not A Buyer Of Waste Management

Nov. 30, 2023 5:01 PM ETWaste Management, Inc. (WM)RSG, WCN, WCN:CA4 Comments
I.M Investing profile picture
I.M Investing
303 Followers

Summary

  • Waste Management is the largest waste disposal company in North America with a dominant landfill network.
  • WM operates in an industry that is hard to penetrate, enabling for barriers to entry.
  • Management's compensation is mostly in equity, which I believe should provide investors with confidence.
  • My HOLD rating arises from the company currently being fairly valued.

Worker Observing Processing of Waste at Recycling Facility

AzmanJaka

Investment Thesis

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) is the type of business I want to own at the right price and hold forever. Why, you might ask? Well, WM has a dominant position within the industry that is very hard to penetrate. The company

This article was written by

I.M Investing profile picture
I.M Investing
303 Followers
I.M Investing is a college sophomore majoring in finance. He looks for high-quality dominant businesses, buys them at an attractive valuation to maximize returns.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm not a qualified financial advisor or investing professional. My content and analysis are based on my opinion and are intended to be used and must be used for educational purposes only. No content or analysis constitutes or should be understood as constituting a recommendation to enter into any securities transactions or to engage in any investment strategy. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment based on your own personal circumstances. Readers should always seek the advice of a qualified professional before making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. A reader should not make personal financial or investment decisions based solely upon this analysis

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

I.M Investing profile picture
I.M Investing
Article Update Today, 5:20 PM
Comments (85)
Thanks for reading my article!

If you'd like to receive a notification when I publish my next article, please hit the follow button.

I would love to hear your thoughts/suggestions/questions on the analysis.
tizod profile picture
tizod
Today, 5:39 PM
Comments (1.49K)
WM is a perfect stock to look at in fastgraphs. I did, and the basic comment is, over the last 9 years, any PE of 21 was a great buy, the average is 27, and if you buy above that you are floating with the market for short terms. I can't think of too many more linear businesses, unless the gov't steps in and messes it up. That could happen here as the landfill space is REQUIRED but no one lets anyone have any. So it's a bit high at todays price but as noted below, that is noise if you are buying someting for 10 years from now. This will always tick up and be more defensive than even food stocks.
S
SUE2
Today, 5:20 PM
Comments (6.06K)
Happy investor bought years ago and still hold. Competition exists for any good business. No competition usually means no business. Only problem coulda, shlulda, might bought morea and the TAXMAN will want a bite of my profits if I sell. Refreshing to read about things I've done right. Like everyone else I've made some mistakes as well.
t
terrie000
Today, 5:13 PM
Comments (1.02K)
WM was never a BUY based on valuation for the past several years I follow seeking alpha. All the authors say the same thing about valuation. But guess what? The stock continues to get more and more expensive each year.

It is a stock where you can always buy and hold forever. It really doesn’t matter what the price is. This stock you can’t based on valuation. It is a giant turtle, moving slowly, but always up in the right direction.

$170 may be expensive today. Next year it will be $190 and even more expensive.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About WM

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.