Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BRP Inc. (DOOO) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 30, 2023 4:03 PM ETBRP Inc. (DOOO), DOO:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.48K Followers

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 30, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Philippe Deschênes - Director of Investor Relations

José Boisjoli - President & Chief Executive Officer

Sébastien Martel - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Craig Kennison - Baird

Robin Farley - UBS

James Hardiman - Citi

Martin Landry - Stifel

Joe Altobello - Raymond James

Benoit Poirier - Desjardin Capital Markets

Xian Siew - BNP Paribas

Jonathan Goldman - Scotiabank

Jaime Katz - Morningstar

Luke Hannan - Canaccord Genuity

Cameron Doerksen - National Bank Financial

Mark Petrie - CIBC World Markets

Tristan Thomas-Martin - BMO Capital Markets

Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital Markets

Brian Morrison - TD Securities

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the BRP Inc.’s Fiscal Year 2024 Third Quarter Results Conference Call. For participants who use the telephone line, it is recommended to turn off the sound on your device.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Philippe Deschênes. Please go ahead.

Philippe Deschênes

Thank you, Sylvie. Good morning and welcome to BRP’s conference call for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. Joining me this morning are José Boisjoli, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Sébastien Martel, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we move to the prepared remarks, I would like to remind everyone that certain forward-looking statements will be made during the call and that the actual results could differ from those implied in the statements. The forward-looking information is based on certain assumption and is subject to risk and uncertainties and I invite you to consult BRP’s MD&A for a complete list of these. Also, during the call reference will be made to supporting slides and you can find the presentation on our website at brp.com under the Investor Relations Section.

So

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About DOOO

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DOOO

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.