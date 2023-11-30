Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Management Presents at 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference (Transcript)

Nov. 30, 2023 4:30 PM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference Transcript November 30, 2023 1:20 PM ET

Executives

Dr. Eliav Barr - Senior Vice President, Head, Global Clinical Development and CMO

Peter Dannenbaum - Vice President, Investor Relations

Analysts

Umer Raffat - Evercore

Umer Raffat

Thank you. Listen, thank you guys for being here. Apologies. I’m a couple minutes behind. Pleasure to have Merck management join us. This is our last fireside of this conference, at least on my end.

Dr. Eliav Barr

Okay.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Umer Raffat

So really looking forward to it. Peter promised it’ll be action packed. And so let’s jump right into it. I think it’ll be a great idea. Maybe let me turn it over to you, Peter, and to kick things off, maybe frame for us what’s on top in terms of priority list on your mind and we’ll jump right in.

Peter Dannenbaum

Sure. This has been a tremendous year for Merck and we’re looking forward to 2024. The things that are top of mind for us is continued news on KEYTRUDA, especially in early-stage cancers. The -- you’re going to see a large number of Phase III starts for all of our antibody drug conjugates that we have partnered with Kelun and with Daiichi Sankyo. A large number of efforts in precision medicine and oncology, as well as, of course, V116, the filing and then hopefully, if all goes well, the approval of that.

Sotatercept is should be commercial -- entering the commercial space and we’re looking forward to seeing that. There may be additional data coming from the ongoing studies that are event driven, like the ZENITH study. And as we’ve talked about before, our PCS -- oral PCSK9, MK-0616 has started Phase III programs, including our cardiovascular outcome trial.

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business.

