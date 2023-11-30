Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Glacier Bancorp: Acquisition Benefits Along With Organic Growth Ahead

Nov. 30, 2023 5:58 PM ETGlacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI)
Summary

  • The upcoming acquisition of Wheatland Bank will drive loan growth in the last quarter of 2023. Further, organic growth will lift the total portfolio size.
  • The acquisition will slightly improve the margin because Wheatland had better asset yields and funding costs than GBCI.
  • The December 2024 target price suggests a small upside from the current market price. Further, GBCI is offering a moderate dividend yield.

Earnings of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GBCI) will likely receive support from acquired and organic loan growth. Further, the acquisition of Wheatland Bank will lift the margin and result in cost savings. However, the acquisition will also lead to a dilution of the

