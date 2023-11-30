Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
IonQ: I'm Not Buying The Hype

Nov. 30, 2023 6:26 PM
Main Street Investor
Summary

  • IonQ is a company specializing in quantum computing, which has the potential to revolutionize computation.
  • Despite impressive revenue growth, IonQ's high sales and marketing expenses raise concerns about the sustainability of its business model.
  • At over 100 times its annual revenues and missing profitability, IonQ will face challenges living up to its expectations going forward in my view.

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) is a company operating in the field of quantum computing. Quantum computing is an advanced area of technology that holds the potential to revolutionize how computations are performed. Unlike classical computers that use bits (0s

Main Street Investor
My investing strategy is focused on finding the best opportunities from every sector: value or growth - there is value in everything.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of IONQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

All predictions and projections are solely median estimates by financial analysts and are due for uncertainty. All graphs, charts, etc. may not be up to date and only represent the latest available data. I do not guarantee the accuracy of any of my mentioned price targets, and thus, they should not be used as investment advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

grebb
Yesterday, 7:30 PM
We’ve been reading articles in SA for months about $IONQ. This article adds nothing new that other articles have not already covered ad nauseum. The author commits the common mistake of comparing IONQ to IBM, even though their technologies are completely dissimilar. It suggests the author knows nothing about the science, in which case the article is even less informative. Finally, the title cops an attitude about “the hype”. Who’s spreading hype? That is a strawman argument. If someone is spreading hype about IONQ and quantum computing, take the argument to that forum - don’t bring it here where we are trying to learn as much as we can about the science, the technology, the manufacturing, the market, etc. and not engaging in or falling for hype.
Natturner1966
Yesterday, 7:19 PM
We should be so grateful that this company is public and that we can invest in something (while it’s still cheap) that will one day change the world. Being bearish on the stock because it’s overvalued based on current revenues has no value at all. IMHO.
American Beauty
Yesterday, 7:02 PM
You sound like a thumb sucker.
grebb
Yesterday, 7:34 PM
@American Beauty I’m not happy either with the tone or content of this article, but I don’t quite understand why your 5th comment on Seeking Alpha stoops to insulting the author, rather than addressing the author’s article. On the other hand (pun intended) I was a thumb sucker for years and don’t think I turned out too badly, so maybe you meant that as a compliment?

A better insult would have been to accuse the author of being a bed wetter.

On the other hand, I also was a bed wetter for many years, and don’t think I turned out too badly, so maybe…
Natturner1966
Yesterday, 6:54 PM
Unfortunately no one really knows how much this company is worth. And you definitely can’t compare IONQ to other cloud companies like SNOW. Kind of strange your comparison wasn’t to other quantum computing companies.

Long from $6

“IonQ Named to Fast Company’s Third Annual List of the Next Big Things in Tech
IonQ earns spot in the prestigious list of 119 innovative companies for innovation in quantum computing”

www.businesswire.com/...
Smithn Wesson
Yesterday, 6:52 PM
No one asked you to buy the hype.

If you don't like the company, then don't buy it.

Current revenue numbers are meaningless at this point.

The 64 bit quantum computer, deliverable in 2025, is a game changer.

This is an emerging growth company.

It is presently a caterpillar, but it will be emerging soon into a butterfly.

The company has excellent technology, and they have a good shot of becoming a future leader in this important new segment of high performance computing.
Jake Goldi
Yesterday, 6:30 PM
ok, whatever you aren't buying, i will buy.
jbwa
Yesterday, 6:47 PM
@Jake Goldi Why?
