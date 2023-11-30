Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript November 30, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kaleb Johannes - VP, IR

Julie Masino - President & CEO

Craig Pommells - SVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Dennis Geiger - UBS

Katherine Griffin - Bank of America

Alton Stump - Loop Capital

Jake Bartlett - Truist Securities

Andrew Wolf - CL King

Todd Brooks - The Benchmark Company

Aisling Grueninger - Piper Sandler

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Cracker Barrel Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Kaleb Johannes, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Kaleb Johannes

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Cracker Barrel's first quarter fiscal 2024 conference call and webcast. This morning, we issued a press release announcing our first quarter results. In this press release and on the call, we will refer to non-GAAP financial measures for the first quarter ended October 27, 2023. The non-GAAP financial measures are adjusted to exclude the non-cash amortization of the asset recognized from the gains on the sale and leaseback transactions, expenses related to the company's CEO transition, expenses associated with the strategic transformation initiative, and a corporate restructuring charge and the related tax impacts. The company believes that excluding these items from the financial results, provides investors with an enhanced understanding of the company's financial performance. This information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or earnings per share information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The last pages of the press release include reconciliations from the non-GAAP information to the GAAP financials.

