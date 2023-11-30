Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rigel Pharmaceuticals: Push To Profitability Continues, But COVID Beacon Seems Extinguished

Nov. 30, 2023 7:09 PM ETRigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL)
Biotech Beast profile picture
Biotech Beast
7.04K Followers

Summary

  • RIGL's net loss continues to narrow, down to $5.7M in Q3'23.
  • RIGL's patent infringement suit with Annora Pharma is in play, but I don't expect a near-term issue on Tavalisse market exclusivity, because the case will take time to play out.
  • A return to stronger growth for Rezlidhia seems likely in subsequent quarters, which provides a near-term catalyst.

Man trying to write down positives and negatives

mwellis/iStock via Getty Images

My last article on Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) in April rated the company a strong buy based on the revenue growth of Tavalisse (fostamatinib), expense reductions pushing the company towards profitability, and clinical catalysts including a trial

This article was written by

Biotech Beast profile picture
Biotech Beast
7.04K Followers
Scientist and trader of biotech stock. Focus on trading around events such as trial results and NDA/BLA approvals. Also covering companies in industries regulated by the FDA. Articles present my opinion on stocks, but don't constitute investment advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Geromar profile picture
Geromar
Yesterday, 7:29 PM
Comments (502)
Buyout over $5
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About RIGL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RIGL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RIGL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.