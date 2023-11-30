Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bear's Unprecedented Drop

  • November was a remarkable month for stocks, though equities have stalled out just below prior lows.
  • The latest sentiment survey from the AAII showed 48.8% of investors reported as bullish, up from 45.3% last week.
  • The bearish reading has experienced a dramatic shift having started November above 50%, and fallen all the way down to 19.6% this week.

November was a remarkable month for stocks, though equities have stalled out just below prior lows. That has not thwarted investor sentiment though.

The latest sentiment survey from the AAII showed 48.8% of investors reported as bullish, up from 45.3% last

Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions.

