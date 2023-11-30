Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Comerica: Solid Yield, But No Longer A Bargain

Nov. 30, 2023 9:21 PM ETComerica Incorporated (CMA)1 Comment
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
21.73K Followers

Summary

  • Comerica has seen deposit growth in its deposit base in Q3'23 and the regional bank has good asset quality.
  • The bank is facing net interest income headwinds, however, as the Fed is poised to cut interest rates next year. Comerica's NII declined for three quarters straight.
  • Comerica's shares are now trading at a material premium to book value which makes CMA a sell for me.
  • Long term investors may find value in the 6.6% yield, growing dividend and low payout ratio, however.

The entrance to Comerica Bank headquarters at Comerica Bank Tower in Dallas, Texas, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) is a well-run regional banking franchise with has seen growth in its deposit base in the third-quarter and which boasts good underlying loan quality, but the bank is facing net interest income headwinds as the Fed

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
21.73K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of USB, KEY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

k
kevn1111
Yesterday, 9:43 PM
Comments (11.46K)
NII will be reduced with lower rates, but the unrealized losses are reduced as they are mark to market.

Right now as investments mature they are not reinvesting. But as rates come down they will be able to increase loans as they will not need to hold more cash.

EPS is almost 9 and thus low PE of 5. That will come down a bit but PE compared to other banks does not scream over valued. But eps likely comes down to $6, which is under 8 pe.

I get looking at BV too and is a fair point.

I would put, for me, value near $55 or a 9 pe on $6 eps.

This is a well run bank. They get lumped together with some other banks that may not be as well run. But unless mgmt is untruthful, they are well run and in some very thriving markets like Texas.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CMA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CMA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CMA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.