Ford: Everyone Is So Bearish, I'm Getting Bullish

Dec. 01, 2023 6:30 AM ETFord Motor Company (F)F.PR.B, F.PR.C3 Comments
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Ford Motor Company's stock has fallen significantly due to operational risks and concerns about its growth prospects. It looks like the majority of speculators are bearish on Ford.
  • Due to the enormous negativity that has surrounded the company over the past few months, the stock has become oversold and undervalued, in my view.
  • There's a sign that the UAW strike likely had a less meaningful impact on production through October than previously expected.
  • Recently approved buybacks should give the stock the needed boost.
  • Based on the above, I rate F stock as a 'Buy' today.
Группа людей кричала в мегафонах на испугавого парня

SIphotography/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The only time I've written about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was in October 2021, when I tried to model out the company's future based on the EV transition that the company was

Comments (3)

T
Tvuu
Today, 7:02 AM
Comments (228)
Thanks for the article! I’m buying F as well!
Fishintx profile picture
Fishintx
Today, 7:01 AM
Comments (245)
Driven Ford's for over three decades, they've become junk. I'm now driving an American made Japanese vehicle. What a great decision that was! Under current management I wouldn't invest any more in F. Looking to sell my position in the near future. F, heading into hard times.
w
wevo21122
Today, 6:37 AM
Comments (71)
Trash company "All in on America"
