Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

POSaBIT Systems Corporation (POSAF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 30, 2023 9:41 PM ETPOSaBIT Systems Corporation (POSAF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.5K Followers

POSaBIT Systems Corporation (OTCQX:POSAF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 30, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Oscar Dahl - Investor Relations

Ryan Hamlin - Chief Executive Officer

Matthew Fowler - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joshua Horowitz - Palm

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the POSaBIT Systems Corporation Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Oscar Dahl. Sir, the floor is yours.

Oscar Dahl

Thank you, operator. With me on this call are Ryan Hamlin, Chief Executive Officer; and Matthew Fowler, Chief Financial Officer.

I would like to begin the call by reading the Safe Harbor statement. This statement is made pursuant to the safe harbor for forward-looking statements described in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements made on this call with the exception of historical facts may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Although the company believes that expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it makes no assurances that such expectations will prove to have been correct.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, please see risk factors detailed in the company’s annual report and subsequent filed reports as well as in other reports that the company files from time to time with SEDAR.

Any forward-looking statements included in this call are made only at the date of this call. We do not undertake any obligation to update

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About POSAF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on POSAF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.