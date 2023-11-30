Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Primo Water: Recent Strategic Shift Displays Promising Signs

Nov. 30, 2023 11:13 PM ETPrimo Water Corporation (PRMW), PRMW:CA
A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
757 Followers

Summary

  • Primo Water Corporation is narrowing its focus to the water market in North America, resulting in improved financial performance.
  • The company achieved milestones in Q3 2023, including selling 252,000 water dispensers and securing a partnership with Costco.
  • PRMW reaffirmed its FY 2023 revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlook and increased its adjusted free cash flow guidance.

Blue water and air bubbles in the pool over png background

vovan13

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW) has shifted toward a North America-focused pure water approach, which has displayed promising results, especially considering the consistent upward momentum in both top and bottom-line performance across the last three quarters. The recent

This article was written by

A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
757 Followers
I am a 33-year-old globe trotting nomad with a business education who loves to discover new ideas for long and short term investments."Stop hoping for a promotion that's not coming. Instead, start a business at which you want to work." Sallie Krawcheck

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PRMW

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PRMW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PRMW
--
PRMW:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.