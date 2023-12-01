FGRO: Not Worth The Lack Of Transparency
Summary
- Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF is a non-transparent fund with underwhelming performance and hidden holdings.
- FGRO heavily invests in growth stocks from the technology and communication services sectors, lacking exposure to the real estate and materials sectors.
- When compared to its peer ETF, FGRO has a higher allocation to smaller market capitalizations and growth stocks, leading to increased volatility and inconsistent sector weightings.
For the life of me, I can't understand why non-transparent ETFs are a thing. People like to know what they own, and the ETF structure is purposely designed for this and tax efficiency. The Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) is a non-transparent fund that, candidly, doesn't have the performance justified to hide its holdings.
FGRO is an actively managed ETF that primarily invests in growth stocks from companies across various market capitalizations. The fund uses a bottom-up stock-picking approach and employs comprehensive fundamental analysis. Although it does not strictly adhere to a benchmark, FGRO uses the Russell 1000 Growth Index as its guidepost. The fund was launched in February 2021.
A Closer Look at FGRO's Holdings
Unlike traditional ETFs that disclose their assets daily, FGRO takes a different route. It does not provide daily updates on its holdings, adding additional risks for potential investors. The ETF publishes a "Tracking Basket" on its website daily, which is designed to aid trading in the ETF's shares. However, this Tracking Basket is not a reflection of the ETF's actual portfolio.
As of the last publicly available data, FGRO holds stocks most have heard of. The top ten holdings account for over 48% of the portfolio. These include large-cap tech companies like Microsoft (MSFT), which forms a massive 10+% of the fund, and NVIDIA (NVDA), the second-largest holding. Other notable mentions are Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and T-Mobile (TMUS).
Sector Composition and Weightings
A significant aspect of FGRO's strategy is sector allocation. The fund is heavily tilted toward the Technology and Communication Services sectors, which collectively account for almost 70% of the ETF. This high concentration in tech-related sectors attests to the fund's growth-focused investment approach.
However, FGRO has zero exposure to Real Estate or Materials sectors, which is understandable given its growth-centric investment philosophy. It's worth noting that the fund's high concentration risk, both in terms of sector and individual holdings, necessitates a strong bullish outlook on the Tech sector for any prospective investor.
Comparison with Peer ETFs
When investing, it's crucial to understand how your chosen fund compares to its peers. In the case of FGRO, the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) serves as a suitable comparison. IWF is a benchmark-based ETF that shares the same target index as FGRO, the Russell 1000 Growth Index.
One striking difference between FGRO and IWF is the allocation to market capitalizations. FGRO holds a much higher weight in stocks below Large-Cap compared to IWF. Moreover, FGRO also has a higher allocation to Growth stocks than IWF, which could explain FGRO's higher standard deviation, indicating increased volatility.
Another major difference lies in sector allocations. FGRO substantially overweighs the Technology and Communication Services sectors compared to IWF. On the other hand, FGRO underweights both Consumer sectors, which could be considered inconsistent given the fund's over-allocation to growth-centric sectors.
FGRO has underperformed on a relative basis.
Conclusion: Should You Invest in FGRO?
Investing in FGRO requires a careful analysis of its investment strategy, holdings, sector weightings, and comparison with peer ETFs. While the fund offers exposure to growth stocks across various market capitalizations, its non-transparent nature and high concentration risk make it a potentially risky investment.
Moreover, FGRO's performance has been subpar compared to the S&P 500, raising questions about its effectiveness as an investment strategy. Personally, given the associated risks and performance record, I would steer clear of this fund. However, like any investment decision, it ultimately depends on your financial goals, risk tolerance, and market outlook
