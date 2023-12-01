Kateryna Onyshchuk/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) is a platform that helps get apps onto your phone more effectively, making it easier for users to discover and install apps. They focus on improving the experience by preloading apps on devices and offering solutions for app monetization and global distribution.

This business was once a business that could do no wrong. It then proceeded to become a business that could do no right.

And while I fully recognize the blemishes in its prospects, I don't believe it makes sense to remain bearish on this stock.

Even though I don't find its stock cheap, I know from experience that when everyone gets too bearish on a stock, that insight has already been priced in.

Plainly, I'm not bullish, but I'm not bearish either.

Rapid Recap

Back in August, I said in a bearish piece:

Digital Turbine today operates in the shadow of its former self. Meanwhile, I don't believe this stock has enough of a compelling story to get new investors involved with this mobile advertising platform. It's not only the fact that its revenue growth rates are pointing in the wrong direction, but that its balance sheet will likely start to restrict its operations and its ability to meaningfully reinvest for new growth opportunities. In sum, I continue to be bearish on Digital Turbine.

Here's the performance since I wrote about Digital Turbine in an article titled, Prudent Move Would be to Sell the Stock:

Author's work on APPS

Even though I don't subscribe to the investment idea that just because a stock is down a lot it's undervalued, I no longer feel compelled to be bearish on this stock. With much to go through, so let's get to it.

Digital Turbine's Near-Term Prospects

Digital Turbine specializes in mobile app delivery platforms and solutions, optimizing the discovery and installation of apps on smartphones. The company focuses on enhancing the user experience by preloading apps on devices and leveraging its SingleTap technology. With a comprehensive suite of services, Digital Turbine facilitates efficient app monetization, alternative app distribution, and global market expansion for its clients.

During its fiscal Q2 2024 earnings call, Digital Turbine's CEO Bill Stone described challenges in the U.S. device sales market but also stressed that Digital Turbine remains resilient and is growing revenue sequentially in its on-device business, reaching over $99 million.

Importantly, over the past five years, revenue per device has seen significant accretion, reflecting the company's ability to extract higher value from each device, now standing at over $6. Here's a quote from the call:

[...] our RPDs have [been] accretive from just over $2 in fiscal year '20 to $3 in fiscal year '21 to $4 in fiscal year '22 to $5 in fiscal '23 and today is over $6.

Furthermore, Digital Turbine is making new investments, including new technology platforms, ad tech capabilities, and alternative app distribution. Stone emphasized the significance of these investments, stating:

We believe these investments will prove to be well-served against our future growth and also have the added benefit of being able to reallocate many of those resources against shorter-term revenue initiatives over the next few quarters to drive growth.

The company's expansion into global markets is a key component of its growth strategy, exemplified by its partnership with Xiaomi to penetrate Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Stone further highlighted the company's focus on content media and App Growth Platform segments, stating:

On our App Growth Platform segment or AGP business, we finished with $46 million in revenues

Thus, emphasizing sequential improvements in eCPMs rates [how much an advertiser pays for an ad space per unit of 1,000 ad impressions], particularly in the brand business, which grew nearly 10% sequentially. This collective evidence underscores Digital Turbine's diverse revenue streams positioning the company with some scope towards a turnaround.

The Worst of Its Growth Rates Are In the Rearview

APPS revenue growth rates

As Digital Turbine's comparables ease in the upcoming fiscal year, the company is poised for a potential upswing in topline growth. With more favorable comparisons, Digital Turbine can strategically present a narrative of a business turnaround, emphasizing the positive momentum and renewed growth trajectory. This improvement in its revenue growth rates will open the door for the company to showcase its resilience and successful strategic initiatives, and speak confidently about its future prospects.

To put it more concretely, if in fiscal 2025, starting April 2024, Digital Turbine is able to start to point to some topline growth, even just mid-single-digits, all of a sudden, investors will be more inclined to believe that the worst of Digital Turbine's prospects are in the rearview mirror.

APPS Stock Valuation - 6x Forward Free Cash Flows

APPS SEC Filing

Digital Turbine's cash flows for the first 6 months of its fiscal year were $29 million. In the best-case scenario, Digital Turbine's cash flows from operations will reach $80 million in fiscal 2024.

If we were to generously assume that in fiscal 2025, its cash flows grow by 25% y/y, which is not an easy feat to accomplish on the back of no top-line growth to perhaps 5% top-line growth, this would allow Digital Turbine to report $100 million of cash flows from operations. Note, that this figure doesn't factor in any capex requirements, which could approximate $20 to $30 million.

Altogether, this implies the stock is priced at approximately 6x next year's free cash flow.

Personally, I don't believe that this is that cheap, and I would rather pay slightly more for AppLovin (APP), which I believe is priced at about 10x this year's free cash flow, and has much better fundamentals.

The Bottom Line

In evaluating Digital Turbine's near-term potential, I'm intrigued by its valuation at 6x forward free cash flow. Specializing in mobile app delivery, the company faces recent challenges but there's the potential for some resilience.

The upcoming fiscal year could be pivotal, as improving comparables might pave the way for topline growth, potentially signaling a turnaround. However, the stock's 6x forward free cash flow valuation raises questions about its appeal compared to peers. Personally, I'm weighing this against alternatives like AppLovin with what I perceive as better fundamentals.

In summary, I'm now neutral on this stock.