Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Verizon: Macro Tailwinds And Improving Customer Retention

Dec. 01, 2023 12:50 AM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)T, TMUS
SL Investments profile picture
SL Investments
2.73K Followers

Summary

  • Verizon's multi-quarter customer losses are starting to show signs of ending.
  • The negative trend is ending despite the company not implementing massive promotions or other investments.
  • With a potential for long-term treasury bond yields to decline in the coming quarters, VZ stock could see a significant tailwind in 2024.

April 18, 2018 - New York City, USA. Verizon store located in Manhattan.

photobyphm

Introduction

I had a sell rating on Verizon (NYSE:VZ) in my previous article. At the time, my argument was that Verizon was in a precarious position in the competitive telecommunications industry. Unlike the company's competitors, Verizon was reporting net customer number decline

This article was written by

SL Investments profile picture
SL Investments
2.73K Followers
I am a young private investor seeking to find advice and knowledge through my journey in Seeking Alpha. I primarily focus on growth companies and the disruptive future they may bring. Through the rise of technological capabilities, I believe that the world will undergo a massive transition in the coming decade.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

s
stevez2424
Today, 1:34 AM
Comments (159)
I agree and a stock price of 38-39 is warranted until we see a drop in a ten year to 4.25% and the next div increase. This is retiree's dream stock now.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About VZ

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VZ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VZ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.