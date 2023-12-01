Robert Way

Previously I have written an article on my investment thesis of PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD). Earlier this week, PDD reported earnings that blew past analysts' expectations again. The stock surged 18% on Tuesday after the earnings release. As usual, management didn't disclose much useful information during the earnings call. However, both financial data and operation data suggest that my thesis on PDD is validated during the quarter. Although PDD's stock has risen almost 50% since the publication of my previous article, it is still undervalued.

Outstanding Quarterly Results

According to the company's press release:

Total revenues were RMB68,840.4 million (US$9,435.4 million), an increase of 94% from RMB35,504.3 million in the same quarter of 2022. Revenues from online marketing services and others were RMB39,687.7 million (US$5,439.7 million), an increase of 39% from RMB28,482.0 million in the same quarter of 2022. Revenues from transaction services were RMB29,152.7 million (US$3,995.7 million), an increase of 315% from RMB7,022.3 million in the same quarter of 2022.

PDD's revenue growth is absolutely extraordinary. For comparison, Alibaba Group (BABA)'s revenue grew 9% during the same quarter but its core Taobao and Tmall Group grew only 4%. JD (JD)'s revenue growth was even lower at 1.7%.

In terms of domestic GMV growth, Goldman Sachs estimates that PDD's GMV growth has been considerably higher than BABA and JD.

Goldman Sachs

What's more impressive is that PDD's expense growth was much lower than revenue growth. Again, according to the press release:

Total costs of revenues were RMB26,830.2 million (US$3,677.4 million), an increase of 262% from RMB7,414.1 million in the same quarter of 2022. Total operating expenses were RMB25,354.1 million (US$3,475.1 million), an increase of 44% from RMB17,653.6 million in the same quarter of 2022.

Although total costs of revenue surged 262%, SG&A expenses and R&D expenses were lower than the same quarter of 2022.

General and administrative expenses were RMB758.3 million (US$103.9 million), compared with RMB906.6 million in the same quarter of 2022. Research and development expenses were RMB2,847.3 million (US$390.3 million), compared with RMB2,698.2 million in the same quarter of 2022.

It's truly remarkable that for a company that grew its revenue by 94%, its expenses actually went down. This validated my thesis point that "PDD has a much more efficient operating structure than both JD and Alibaba".

Temu's Explosive Growth

Another thesis point I laid out in my previous article is Temu's potential global growth. This is also validated by the fact that PDD's transaction services revenue grew 315% during the quarter because Temu's revenue is included in the transaction services revenue category.

The speed of Temu's global expansion is astounding. As a reminder, Temu was launched in September of 2022 in the U.S. According to Reuters, "since launching in the U.S., Temu is now available in 48 countries, including across Europe and the Middle East, as well as South East Asia and Australia. "

In a research report, Berstein's analyst shows that Temu's cumulative download has reached 280 million, and its DAU and MAU hit 37 million and 158 million respectively.

Berstein

The downside of Temu's rapid growth is that currently it is burning lots of money. Total costs of revenues increased 262% during the quarter. Most of the increase was due to Temu's growth. However, it looks like most investors anticipate that it is just a matter of time before Temu makes billions of dollars of profits.

Financial Projections and Valuation

In terms of the financial projections, because PDD's domestic business has performed exactly as I expected, I will keep using the same model when I published my previous article.

author's estimate

On the valuation side, I have adjusted my valuation model to account for the change of USD/RMB exchange rate. I also raised my valuation for Temu by 20% because Temu's growth was much faster than I expected.

author's estimate

Based on my financial projections and valuation model, PDD's stock still has more than 60% of upside from today's price.

Risks

The first risk to my thesis is the changing competitive environment in China's e-commerce industry. Both JD and BABA have publicly announced that they will fiercely compete on price in order to win consumers back to their platforms. In the near term, this may impact PDD's domestic business.

The second risk to my thesis is that Temu's expansion may slow down due to warehouse capacity issues or political issues. Temu has had to halt accepting new inventories because its warehouses were at full capacity a few times since its launch. PDD is trying very hard to make sure this doesn't happen in the future.

Lastly, the stock is extremely volatile. Any geopolitical tensions or company scandals can negatively impact PDD's short-term stock price.

Summary

To sum things up, PDD had another fantastic quarter both domestically and internationally. Temu continued its explosive growth and there is no sign that it is slowing down. Although the stock has risen 50% since my initial write-up, I believe the stock is still undervalued. Therefore, I continue to give PDD Holdings a "buy" rating.