Farfetch Limited: Bankruptcy Risk Elevated As Inflection Point Reached

Welbeck Ash Research
Summary

  • Farfetch has experienced a disastrous 12-24 months, as the post-pandemic bump in demand has dried up and the business comes to terms with minimal financial progress.
  • Despite revenue growing at a CAGR of 42%, Farfetch has experienced limited margin improvement. The company is burning cash at an alarming rate and is running out viable financing options.
  • With its key partner Richemont potentially retreating, we fear Farfetch has lost its final option. With debt markets restricted due to the macro environment, we are very concerned.
  • Management’s response has been poor, with limited communications with shareholders and various rumors. We expect a deal to be struck to save the company but likely at the cost of shareholders.
  • We do not think Farfetch is a business worth owning. Attractive margins are likely out of the question while FCF neutrality will come at the cost of a material decline in its competitive position.

P.C.Hooftstraat, the most luxurious shopping street in Amsterdam.

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • Farfetch is a mess, with only further issues ahead. The company needs cash imminently, particularly as we have limited visibility of Q3. If this is worse than expected, which

Welbeck Ash Research
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

e
elmono
Today, 7:49 AM
Comments (758)
An SL will not help you when this opens up 100-200% higher upon news. I wouldn’t recommend going short at current levels. Probability of BK is low to very low. Many assets (brands) available for sale, if needed. Company announced to be cash flow positive in the near future. Turn around story
