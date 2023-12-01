PM Images

We previously covered Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) in September 2023, discussing why we finally downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Hold, attributed to the ongoing destruction in the Polysilicon spot prices.

It was apparent that the incoming supply glut could not be consumed fast enough, worsened by the geopolitically discounted valuations, with the stock continuously losing its value over the past few quarters.

In this article, we will be discussing why we maintain our Hold rating on the DQ stock, with China's accelerating solar panel installation likely to be negated by the stalling demand in the US and EU over the next few quarters.

While we maintain our long-term optimism that the stock may be rerated closer to its book value, we believe that there may be more pain in the near-to-intermediate term, due to the increasingly imbalanced global supply/ demand picture through 2024.

The DQ Investment Thesis Hinges Closely On The Bottoming Of Polysilicon Prices

For now, DQ reports a mixed FQ3'23 earnings call, with impacted revenues of $484.84M (-23.8% QoQ/ -60.2% YoY).

Most of the headwinds are attributed to the impacted Polysilicon average selling prices of $7.68 per kg (-37.7% QoQ/ -78.9% YoY), well negating the expanded sales volume of 63,263 MT (+22.7% QoQ/ +91% YoY) and the increasingly efficient average cash cost of $5.67 per kg (-6.2% QoQ/ -6.4% YoY).

It is unsurprising then that the producer's gross margins have continued to decline to 14% (-26.7 points QoQ/ -66.2 YoY) and adj EPS to $0.59 (-66.2% QoQ/ -92.4% YoY).

On the one hand, DQ has offered an optimistic commentary, with the spot prices appearing to stabilize between 65 Yuan to 70 Yuan per kg by September 2023, or the equivalent of $9.19 and $9.90 per kg, respectively.

This projection implies that the worst of the spot pricing correction may already be over, with things to stabilize at current levels moving forward.

On the other hand, it is also apparent that the Polysilicon's current spot prices of $8.30 per kg are still impacted compared to the 2019 averages of $9s per kg, thanks to the over supply from China.

For example, multiple Polysilicon producers in China have been aggressively ramped up their production capacities, with them looking to capitalize on the hyper-pandemic spot prices surge to nearly $40 per kg in 2022.

Based on their planned capex, market analysts are already looking at an approximate +1.4M MT in additional annualized polysilicon production by 2024, compared to the projected demand growth of up to +200K MT and the country's 2019 overall production of 320K MT.

Interestingly, we may see the supply glut flood the international market as well, since most of the additional capacities have been strategically planned outside of Xinjiang, China, mostly bypassing the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act in the US.

The same has been executed by DQ, with their capacity expansions in Inner Mongolia already comprising 40% of its total production volumes by the latest quarter.

There is more to come as well, with the management guiding FY2024 production volumes of up to 300K MT (+46.3% YoY), attributed to the Inner Mongolia Phase 2 commencing from H2'24.

For now, the Polysilicon Outside China's spot prices of $25.60 per kg appear to be very favorable indeed, compared to the current index price of 64 Yuan per kg, or the equivalent of $9.05 per kg for the Mono Recharge Polysilicon.

However, we are not certain if DQ may succeed in fetching a higher contracted pricing, due to the increasingly imbalanced global supply/ demand picture through 2024, with more pain highly likely.

We suppose this upward rerating may only occur after the solar panel destocking ends in the EU (attributed to over supply) and the transition to NEM 3.0 in the US concludes over the next few quarters, as highlighted by Enphase (ENPH) in the latest quarter.

This may be further aided by the supposed Fed pivot by sometime in 2024, normalizing the elevated interest rate environment while increasing consumer discretionary spending for home solar projects.

As a result, while China expects to accelerate its cumulative solar capacity to 500 GW by 2023 (+42.8% YoY) and 1 TW by 2026, we are not certain if the spot prices may improve in the near to intermediate term.

For now, DQ's FWD EV/ EBITDA valuation of 0.25x and FWD P/E of 3.27x continue to be discounted compared to its 3Y pre-pandemic mean of 4.76x/ 9.02x and the sector median of 14.60x/ 22.61x, respectively.

The same undervaluation is also observed in its current stock prices, compared to its book value of $63.93 (+0.8% QoQ/ +12.7% YoY), thanks to its growing cash hoard of $3.28B (+3.4% QoQ/ +6.4% YoY) and moderating share count of 74.15M (-2.88M QoQ/ -2.51 YoY) by the latest quarter.

On the one hand, we believe the pullback observed in the DQ stock is unwarranted, since the producer is still expected to be profitable despite the correction in the polysilicon spot prices.

On the other hand, we are not certain if the management's pricing expectations may be realized, since the incoming 2024 over capacity may trigger further headwinds in the spot prices with no bottom in sight.

So, Is DQ Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

For now, the DQ stock has moderately bounced off the critical support levels of $23, with the correction appearing to momentarily stall here.

However, until we see a floor in the polysilicon spot pricing, we believe that the stock may further retrace to retest its previous February 2020 support levels of $17s, implying a -29% downside from current levels.

As a result of the potential volatility, while we believe in DQ's long-term prospects, we prefer to cautiously rate the stock as a Hold here, especially given its lower lows and lower highs since the February 2021 peak, with it remaining to be seen when we may see a floor materialize.

Interested investors may want to stay on the sidelines for a little longer, since we expect the recovery in its stock prices (nearer to its book value) to be prolonged. Patience may be more prudent here.