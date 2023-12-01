Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why Should Investors Stay Invested During Market Volatility?

BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
4.34K Followers

Summary

  • One of the bitter truths of investing is that stocks and bonds don’t always go up. As we have seen in 2022, in fact, sometimes that selloff can be quite dramatic — and painful.
  • When facing bouts of market volatility, it is important to not focus on the day-to-day swings, but your longer-term investing goals.
  • When times are tough, we want to limit our losses. Even when things are going well, we wish we had invested more. We all fear missing out.

Up and Down Unstable Graph Financial Market Road Sign Post

ryasick

By Daniel Prince, CFA

When an airplane experiences turbulence, it can be unnerving if you’re not used to it. Still, the pilot and crew - after telling you to stay seated and fasten your seat belt as a safety measure - typically stay on course

This article was written by

BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
4.34K Followers
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

bluescorpion0 profile picture
bluescorpion0
Today, 3:12 AM
Comments (20.82K)
"When an airplane experiences turbulence, it can be unnerving if you’re not used to it. Still, the pilot and crew - after telling you to stay seated and fasten your seat belt as a safety measure - typically stay on course so you can reach your destination."

and once in a while, the plane crashes. and there is no recovery.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.