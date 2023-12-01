stockstudioX

In April, I believed that focus was a double-edged sword in the case of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR). Rexford is a pure play on industrial buildings and land in Southern California, with this concentration elevating both risks and potential returns.

While I like the business, I feared that investors have been a bit too upbeat on the prospects for the company and its shares here. Ever since, shares have come down a bit more. This move has not prevented the company from issuing a substantial number of shares (after leverage was low already) while deploying more capital, as I wonder if the focus on absolute growth, rather than growth per share, is the right way to go.

Creating Some Perspective

Rexford is an industrial REIT that is 100% focused on the Southern California market, an area in which it owns about 40 million square feet of industrial real estate, as this square meterage has nearly ten folded in about a decade-long period of time.

The narrowly focused REIT, in terms of activity and geographical scope, aimed to benefit from the simple observation that the region is running out of land to develop. This is due to the physical absence of free land, as well as restricted zoning in place. Other than a shortage of properties, with vacancy rates seen at just a percent, actual supply is taken off the market as well with some areas designated and re-zoned for other purposes, such as residential functions.

Actual places to think of include Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange and Ventura, among others, as the concentration comes with other (climate and natural disaster) risks as well.

For the year 2022, Rexford posted a $631 million revenue number, which essentially comes from rental income, with fourth quarter revenues surpassing the annualised $700 million mark already. The company reported net earnings of $157 million, equal to $0.92 per share. After adding back $197 million in depreciation charges and some other small items, funds from operations came in at $1.98 per share for the year.

On the balance sheet, $9.3 billion in assets appeared, financed largely with $6.6 billion in shareholder equity, as Rexford has a very conservative financial leverage profile, although these valuations are based on a book value of $36 per share, with the shares trading at richer multiples. In fact, in April, a $54 stock was valued at $10 billion, indicating that the market valued these properties by some $3.5 billion more than the book value of these properties, and that is even as shares had come down from levels around the $80 mark at the start of the year already.

This implies that assets were valued at $12.8 billion, implying a cap rate of around 5.5% with rental income reported at a $700 million run rate, as the company guided for a modest FFO improvement to $2.10 per share in 2023.

Despite the lower share price level, Rexford was happy to finance further growth, with shares being issued while trading at lower levels. Through the first quarter of this year, the company announced some investment activity, with a few properties acquired at a total cost of $357 million, adding 4% of the pro forma portfolio, adding to the book despite higher interest costs.

The strong expertise in the local market and supply-demand dynamics created an interesting set-up, yet, it was demanding valuations, with shares trading at huge FFO multiples. This made me a bit cautious, certainly, as other REITs were trading at far lower valuations.

Coming Down Further

Since April, shares of Rexford have fallen from levels in the mid-fifties to the lower $40s by the end of October, now having rebounded to $47 per share.

In May, Rexford sold 13.5 million shares at $55.60 per share, in an effort to raise three quarters of a billion in proceeds, used to invest more into new properties. Second quarter revenues rose some 31% to $195 million, reflective of indexation and growth in the portfolio. This looks more impressive than it is as the share count rose by 21% to 200 million shares.

Proceeds were quickly put to work as Rexford announced a $210 million purchase of properties in Santa Fe Springs with an unleveraged cash yield of 5%, although this yield was set to rise by over a point due to indexation and annual rent increases. In September, Rexford acquired three properties at a combined cost of $46 million.

These acquisitions and rent growth made third quarter revenues rise to $205 million. Net earnings attributable to investors came in at $56 million, equal to $0.27 per share, with FFO up 12% to $0.56 per share. With this metric seen at around $2.15 per share for the year, valuations have come down a bit but still came in at a multiple in the low twenties.

Growth and dilution made the balance sheet rise to $10.6 billion, financed by a huge $7.5 billion own equity component, indicating the conservative practices on this front, with further deleveraging seen following the equity issuance over the summer. The 205 million shares of the business are now valued at $38 per share on the books, as a near $10 premium to the market adds about $2 billion to the valuation of these assets.

This tells us that the $10.1 billion in assets (on the balance sheet) are valued close to $12 billion by the market, all while annualised revenues are trending at $820 million, for a cap rate of 6.8%, although this is ahead of some property-related expenses as well as general & administrative expenses, among others, as the implied cap rate has seen a solid 130 basis points jump since the spring.

In October, more of this conservative financial balance sheet was used to finance another deal. This time, Rexford acquired another asset in the San Gabriel Valley Submarket in a huge $245 million deal, with the combined investment seeing a 6.8% initial unleveraged stabilized cash yield, in line with the implied cap rate at which the business trades. The company furthermore indicated that it has another $100 million in deals under contract.

What Now?

The stagnation in the share price has made the shares come down to the levels seen in 2019, despite secular growth. Something should be said about the growth and that is that Rexford employs very little leverage, in fact, relative leverage is actually coming down here.

The question can, and perhaps should be asked, if the focus is on growth of the REIT, or growth on a per-share basis, as the latter should be the focus for management in my belief.

While the company sees a resilient 2023, as it has hiked the FFO guidance with a couple of pennies during the year, there are signs of a small tick-up in vacancy, but moreover, slower growth in rents, driven by slower adoption, as tougher times in other real estate categories might have some effect as well.

Amidst all this, I am very tempted to keep a very close eye on the business here but fail to have the conviction to get involved just yet, namely for the reason of the focus on absolute growth, rather than value creation here.