Investment Thesis

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) reported fiscal Q3 2024 that were less than optimal. Undoubtedly, the security incident is a concern. But beyond that aspect, I'm struggling to come to terms with its stretched valuation in the face of its decelerating revenue growth.

I estimate that in the best case, the stock is priced at 35x forward fiscal 2025 EPS. And this figure already bakes in a lot of upside into Okta's future earnings. And still, this multiple appears stretched.

Therefore, I'm downwards revising my rating to neutral.

Rapid Recap

In my previous analysis, back in August, I said:

Okta is not cheap. Paying 68x this year's EPS for Okta is far from a bargain valuation. So, even if I'm bullish on this name, I'm not super bullish.

And then I went on to say:

Okta's current valuation, trading at 68 times this year's EPS, is far from a bargain. Despite the positive results, it's starting to feel like Okta is in a "show-me" phase, needing to reaccelerate its growth rates. The most pressing issue is the flattening customer adoption curve, which raised questions about how long Okta can sustain strong growth amid this slowdown.

Plainly, I was not super bullish on this name, as I believed that the stock was richly priced already. It certainly can work but it would need interest rates to drop back down again, as this type of stock generally does better in a low interest rate environment. Therefore, for now, I'm sticking to the sidelines on this name.

Okta's Near-Term Prospects

Okta's focus on enhancing security measures is evident in its dedicated efforts to strengthen the security architecture of its broader operations, including applications, hardware, and vendor engagements. Despite the recent security incident, Okta is proactively taking steps, initiating a hyper-focused security action plan and engaging third-party security firms to fortify its defenses. The commitment to bolstering security is emphasized by Okta's dedication to making it the highest priority, even delaying the launch dates for new products and features to ensure a comprehensive security environment. The exception to this delay is Okta Privileged Access, which is set to become generally available, showcasing the company's unwavering dedication to securing its ecosystem.

However, Okta faces considerable challenges in the wake of the October security incident, where a threat actor gained access to contact information, including names and email addresses of Okta admins. This breach, while not directly compromising Okta environments, poses an increased risk of targeted phishing attacks. Okta acknowledges the severity of the situation, with CEO Todd McKinnon stating, "The job of securing the Okta ecosystem will never be done." The company has engaged a digital forensics firm to validate its findings, expecting the analysis to conclude in mid-December. The incident poses potential hurdles in customer relations, as the company must navigate varying reactions from gratitude for transparency to frustration and concern among its user base.

Additionally, the security incident is likely to impact Okta's renewal process and customer retention. With contract durations already shortening, the breach introduces an added layer of complexity to customer negotiations and renewals. The potential for increased churn is a genuine concern, and Okta's leadership acknowledges the importance of addressing customer apprehensions.

The challenge lies in reassuring customers about the company's commitment to security, especially as the incident prompts a reevaluation of Okta's standing as one of the most targeted companies in the world, demanding an elevated security posture. This underscores the immediate need for Okta to not only rectify the current security situation but also effectively communicate its ongoing commitment to securing its ecosystem to retain customer trust and confidence in the long term.

Revenue Growth Rates Should Stabilize From Here

OKTA revenue growth rates

Okta unfailing guides conservatively. And they always, or at least as long as I've been following them, which is a few years, beat on the topline. Consequently, even though Okta guides for 15% heading into next quarter, I've assumed that they'll beat that topline by 3%.

Similarly, Okta guides for fiscal 2025 to grow by 10%, and I've assumed that they beat their own guidance by 5%. Whether they happen to beat their own guidance by 5% or slightly more, that's where things could get interesting.

But even if Okta ultimately grows in fiscal 2025 in the high teens, it's clear that there's a steady and sustained deceleration in Okta's growth rates.

OKTA Stock Valuation - 35x Forward EPS

Okta is priced at 43x this year's EPS. Now, the big question is what sort of EPS could investors expect in fiscal 2025?

If we presume that OKTA grows its top line by 15% and then, together with some cost-cutting effort it's able to see its bottom line grow by around 20% to 25%, this would see Okta's EPS reaching about $1.91 in the best case scenario.

Therefore, in a bullish outlook for Okta, the stock is priced at 35x forward EPS. Admittedly, that's nowhere near as expensive as Okta once was, as you can see below.

Data by YCharts

But at the same time, you need a lot going right for this business to support its valuation. Case in point, according to analysts' projections above, the stock is still being priced at 45x forward estimates, compared with my 35x forward estimates.

So, who is right in their estimates? Is the analyst community too conservative? Or am I too bullish? Perhaps, it's somewhere in the middle.

Nonetheless, my assertion here stands. The stock isn't cheap. On top of that, consider that in the fiercely competitive realm of identity and access management, Okta faces formidable challenges as it contends not only with industry giants such as Microsoft Azure Active Directory (MSFT) but also with a diverse array of nimble competitors. The struggle to retain market share is intensified by the ever-evolving landscape of IAM solutions, where emerging players continually disrupt the status quo. While Okta has historically been recognized for its innovation and agility, maintaining a competitive edge requires constant adaptation to meet evolving customer demands.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, my assessment of Okta's current standing is tinged with uncertainty, particularly regarding its valuation.

The recent fiscal Q3 2024 results, coupled with the security incident, have added complexity to an already questionable valuation. The downward revision to a neutral rating reflects my struggle to reconcile the stretched valuation amidst decelerating revenue growth.

Despite the optimistic outlook in Okta's security measures and potential stabilization in revenue growth rates, the lingering impact of the security incident and the competitive landscape underscores the challenges ahead.

As I reflect on the valuation, marked by a forward EPS multiple of 35x, the prevailing question arises: is the stock priced optimistically, or is there a degree of conservatism in analyst estimates?

As the market awaits further developments and Okta's response to the security incident, a sense of ambiguity shrouds the company's valuation, emphasizing the need for cautious observation in the coming months.