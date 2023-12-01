Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hilton Worldwide: Primed To Outperform, But Upside Is Limited Currently

Dec. 01, 2023 7:12 AM ETHilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.64K Followers

Summary

  • Hilton has grown well during the last decade, transitioning to a franchising model. This has contributed to EBITDA-M increasing to ~58%, while the business is asset-light and less cyclical.
  • Its pipeline of new rooms is substantial (~10% of Sep 22), positioning the company for 5–10% system-wide revenue growth in the coming years, which will drive substantial distributions.
  • Hilton performs well relative to its peers, while showing a track record of delivering industry-leading room growth. This is critical to the compounding effect of its high margins.
  • Although the business is highly attractive, the YTD share price gains have eliminated much of the upside. At an FCF yield of ~5% and a slightly undervalued valuation, we are not wholly sold yet.

Hilton Hotel San Diego

Art Wager

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • Hilton is a fantastic business, with all the hallmarks of a staple in investors' portfolios. It is low risk and has impressive margins, with a strong runway for further growth through new developments. We expect macroeconomic

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.64K Followers
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About HLT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HLT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HLT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.