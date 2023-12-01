Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

East Buy Ditches Tuition To Become Pure E-Commerce Player

Dec. 01, 2023 7:20 AM ETEast Buy Holding Limited (KLTHF)EDU, WMT
Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.78K Followers

Summary

  • Chinese tutoring company East Buy is selling its residual tutoring operations to its parent company, New Oriental Education, to focus on e-commerce and livestreaming.
  • East Buy will receive 1.5 billion yuan ($210 million) for its tutoring business and will raise an additional HK$1.63 billion ($218 million) through a share placement with New Oriental.
  • The move is aimed at avoiding business overlap and allowing East Buy to allocate resources more efficiently, focusing on selling private-label products and expanding its business.

Webinar concept with person using a laptop

Melpomenem/iStock via Getty Images

A leading Chinese tutoring company that has shapeshifted between education services and e-commerce over the last two years has decided to draw distinct lines around its businesses.

New Oriental Education (EDU) was forced back

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.78K Followers
Got a great investment idea on a US- or Hong Kong-listed China stock but don't know how to spread the word? We can help! Contact us at investors@thebambooworks.com. Bamboo Works (www.thebambooworks.com) is the premium source for news and analysis on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About KLTHF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KLTHF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KLTHF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.