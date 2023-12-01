Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Evolv Technologies Might Just Save Our Lives

Harold Goldmeier profile picture
Harold Goldmeier
3.31K Followers

Summary

  • Evolv Technologies is a risky investment but deserves a Buy rating for the long term. It has negligible debt, cash, and growing revenue but needs to improve profitability.
  • The share price is volatile but insiders and funds purchase shares when they sell below $4 each.
  • Evolv's products address the growing global challenges in the domestic violence defense security industry. It offers AI-powered screening equipment and analytics for weapons detection security teams.

Hooded Lone wolf Man wearing black carrying bag in urban underground public transport setting

Lorado/E+ via Getty Images

Safer Public Spaces

I read the October '23 opening remarks on national security to Congress by FBI Director Christopher A. Wray. What caught my attention was Wray's pithy, perhaps grizzly assessment and warning that "The reality is that the terrorism

This article was written by

Harold Goldmeier profile picture
Harold Goldmeier
3.31K Followers
I write for retail value investors who cannot afford to lose money but sometimes like to take a risk. I speak for free to community and school groups. I was teaching business, social/political activism, and Middle East politics to international university students in Tel Aviv b4 the pandemic hit. A college in Jerusalem hired me to teach business and American Politics beginning in the fall of 2023. I consult with startups and mid-level companies. I co-manage Goldmeier Investments LLC with my son Daniel. I founded the Sappanos Decorating Centers, Chicago, with more than 70 employees and real estate holdings in excess of $15m. I am a former Research and Teaching Fellow at Harvard and Assoc. Prof Tufts Medical School.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

22thoroughbred profile picture
22thoroughbred
Today, 8:56 AM
Comments (4.85K)
Interesting perspective, as a shareholder for ~2-2.5 years I’m not thrilled the share price has languished. With so many new customers I feel growth will accelerate. Business owners talk and if 1-2 stadiums use their technology successfully that puts pressure on others to sign on and that’s beginning to happen. This technology should be at every venue, school, theatre etc. with no ceiling on revenue. My concerns are SG&A, I had another co (WRAP) that I feel/felt the same about but their SG&A rises every quarter without new revenue to justify, that’s what I’ll watch with Evolv.
k
kedzie114
Today, 8:47 AM
Comments (550)
Long EVLV and thanks for the article. Any thoughts on FTC looking into EVLV?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About EVLV

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EVLV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EVLV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.