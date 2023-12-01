Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Can AI Hallucinations Be Tamed For Investing Models?

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.44K Followers

Summary

  • Generative artificial intelligence (GAI) has a reliability problem, with a tendency to fabricate responses.
  • Specialist models, such as knowledge graphs (KGs), can be designed to reduce hallucinations and improve accuracy and efficacy in investing applications.
  • Combining large language models (LLMs) with focused KGs can deliver more consistent and reliable outputs for investors.

Digital Mind. Brain Artificial Intelligence Concept

BlackJack3D

By Sahar Attaripour & François Oustry

Generative artificial intelligence has a reliability problem. Here’s how investors can gain confidence in portfolios that deploy the technology.

As generative artificial intelligence ('GAI') gains popularity, the technology’s tendency to fabricate responses remains a big

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.44K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Pablo profile picture
Pablo
Today, 9:25 AM
Comments (3.35K)
Took until Dec 1 2023, but AB wins the best article title of 2023.

As for the content, bullet 1 says it all. And in general us soft squishy bags of mostly H20 already tire of fake fuzzy logic. Give us the real stuff.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DTEC--
ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF
BUYZ--
Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
KOMP--
SPDR® S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF
VCAR--
Simplify Volt TSLA Revolution ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.