Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Recessionary Indicators Update - Soft Landing Or Worse?

Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Wall Street economists predict a "soft landing" or no recession in 2024, despite recessionary indicators suggesting otherwise.
  • The yield curve inversion is a warning sign of a recession, with the un-inversion marking the start of the recession.
  • Other leading economic indicators have shown improvement, but the question of a soft landing or recession remains uncertain.

Recessionary tendencies on Housing market

G0d4ather/iStock via Getty Images

I previously discussed a slate of recessionary indicators with high correlations to recessionary onsets. However, as we head into 2024, many Wall Street economists predict a “soft landing” or “no recession” outcome for the economy. Are these recessionary indicators with near-flawless track records

This article was written by

Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
30.41K Followers

After having been in the investing world for more than 25 years from private banking and investment management to private and venture capital; I have pretty much "been there and done that" at one point or another. I am currently a partner at RIA Advisors in Houston, Texas.

The majority of my time is spent analyzing, researching and writing commentary about investing, investor psychology and macro-views of the markets and the economy. My thoughts are not generally mainstream and are often contrarian in nature but I try an use a common sense approach, clear explanations and my “real world” experience in the process.

I am a managing partner of RIA Pro, a weekly subscriber based-newsletter that is distributed to individual and professional investors nationwide. The newsletter covers economic, political and market topics as they relate to your money and life.

I also write a daily blog which is read by thousands nationwide from individuals to professionals at www.realinvestmentadvice.com.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

B
Bob Austen
Today, 9:09 AM
Comments (18)
Very good article with helpful insights, particularly the Investor Insights. Thanks
ConanGib profile picture
ConanGib
Today, 9:07 AM
Comments (257)
I don't know, and now I don't even have a guess. Charts can show whichever direction you might want, yet I feel something is wrong.
M Cuturic profile picture
M Cuturic
Today, 8:47 AM
Comments (2.3K)
No real world recessionary indicators anywhere.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DDM--
ProShares Ultra Dow30 ETF
DIA--
SPDR® Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust
DOG--
ProShares Short Dow30 ETF
DXD--
ProShares UltraShort Dow30 ETF
EPS--
WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.