Tesla Cybertruck Event Flops

Dec. 01, 2023 9:23 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)F, RIVN35 Comments
Summary

  • Tesla, Inc.'s highly anticipated Cybertruck delivery event was a disappointment, with higher pricing and lower range than expected.
  • The Cybertruck's pricing now puts it in competition with other expensive electric pickup trucks, potentially impacting demand.
  • Tesla's EPS estimates continue to drop, and there is a risk of CEO Elon Musk needing to sell Tesla shares to fund other ventures.

Tesla Cybertruck on public display at NYC"s Lincoln Center.

Roman Tiraspolsky

On Thursday afternoon, after several years of hype and multiple delays, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) held its highly anticipated Cybertruck delivery event. The electric vehicle ("EV") maker went with an out-of-the-box futuristic design for its newest product, not

I am a market enthusiast and part-time trader. I started writing for Seeking Alpha in 2011, and it has been a tremendous opportunity and learning experience. I have been interested in the markets since elementary school, and hope to pursue a career in the investment management industry. I have been active in the markets for several years, and am primarily focused on long/short equities. I hold a Bachelor of Science Degree from Lehigh University, where I double majored in Finance and Accounting, with a minor in History. My major track focused on Investments and Financial Analysis. While at Lehigh, I was the Head Portfolio Manager of the Investment Management Group, a student group that manages three portfolios, one long/short and two long only. I have had two internships, one a summer internship at a large bank, and another helping to manage the Lehigh University Endowment for nearly a year. Disclaimer: Bill reminds investors to always do their own due diligence on any investment, and to consult their own financial adviser or representative when necessary. Any material provided is intended as general information only, and should not be considered or relied upon as a formal investment recommendation.

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (35)

R
Reddy531
Today, 10:35 AM
Comments (186)
I dig that Tesla tried something radical here, what I dont dig is the Tesla fanboys expecting it to be a runaway mass market hit. Just like all other Tesla vehicles it will fly off the shelf for the first 100- 200K runits until the fanboys are done buying, they have to for their Tesla share price sake and then the demand nosedives. I dont think tesla has a lot of margins to cut here either. So its a choice between discount it and sell at a loss or slowly kill the product or keep it on backburner.

Tesla Model 2 at $25K price point is the only saviour that can keep tesla from joining the rest of the Auto club.
m
martyr1777
Today, 10:40 AM
Comments (10.77K)
@Reddy531 "Tesla Model 2 at $25K price point is the only saviou"

And we haven't even seen a prototype, from a company that loves to hype their products.
sam026 profile picture
sam026
Today, 10:35 AM
Comments (1.43K)
The 2024 Ford F-150 starts at $36,570. That's for the base XL trim with a 2.7-liter turbo V6, regular cab, 6.5-foot bed, and rear-wheel drive.

Vs. $60,990 but the CT goes faster. $24,000 buys a lot of gas vs. kilowatt costs.

What's the insurance costs for CT? That stainless steel skin cannot be cheap to fix. Anything that fast will crash.
Maxed Out Mama profile picture
Maxed Out Mama
Today, 10:32 AM
Comments (11.97K)
Takeaway is really that the 4680 is a big flop, right? Tesla has not delivered on the promises there.
Who Dat? profile picture
Who Dat?
Today, 10:31 AM
Comments (12.51K)
I’ve always said from the beginning that the CT will be priced greater than $80K. With few accessories added, at minimum $87K is the starting point.

Those who took ownerships of the CT better have good car insurance. It’s definitely not going to be cheap.
longnose profile picture
longnose
Today, 10:27 AM
Comments (3.23K)
$100 deposit changed $250 - sure demand was low so they have to increase the deposit per econ 101
t
talkdatatome
Today, 10:32 AM
Comments (781)
@longnose Uh dude, Econ 102: They had too many cancellations.
Honymon profile picture
Honymon
Today, 10:19 AM
Comments (40)
I'm old enough to remember the 1970's Delorian DMC car, which is sought after as collector item now. Not saying that's the future of CT but you have that going for you too!
Kevin Sloan profile picture
Kevin Sloan
Today, 10:16 AM
Comments (1.48K)
No interest but shorting next week ha
Circles profile picture
Circles
Today, 10:15 AM
Comments (247)
You must have watched a different event then the rest of the world. I read or watched at least a dozen reviews last night, everyone was positive. Are you just a Musk hater? The truck is priced right in the same ball park as the F150 and the Silverado. 350 mile range for the base model, 450 if you want to pay for extra batteries. Superior to every other pick up on the market in power, load carrying, towing and durability. Maybe read a few honest reviews instead of doing a review based on Musk calling out Disney and others for lying about him.
A
Always Sunny In Thailand
Today, 10:27 AM
Comments (585)
@Circles the race with the porsche 911 was astounding. No spoilers, watch it on YouTube.

As Elon said, it's more truck than any other truck, and more sports car than any other sports car.
Who Dat? profile picture
Who Dat?
Today, 10:15 AM
Comments (12.51K)
I find Elon’s public speaking ability to be very UNINSPIRING. I nearly fell asleep hearing him speak at the event. The crowd (mostly Tesla employees) tried hard to clap to bolster enthusiasm but the event was quite subdued.
A
Always Sunny In Thailand
Today, 10:26 AM
Comments (585)
@Who Dat? The crowd were holding phones, so it was the sound of one hand clapping. They should have said no phones to create some atmosphere.
G
Gamtrader
Today, 10:04 AM
Comments (27)
I see lots of comments on Range and Price. What didn't flop is that this truck is truly amazing and a technological marvel with performance characteristics that put the competition to shame.

I live in the south where people love trucks. My only real concern is the styling and if it is to radical for you typical Bubba Redneck. If Bubba Redneck takes a liking to this watch out it will go to the moon.

Bubba Redneck is an endearing term for any in the PC crowd.
TopGun2 profile picture
TopGun2
Today, 10:01 AM
Comments (1.87K)
Hummer fiasco in the making
OGM2 profile picture
OGM2
Today, 10:01 AM
Comments (43)
The "Halo effect". The big hope is that somehow after seeing this event, the crowds are supposed to flood Tesla showrooms, and since they can't buy the truck, they will be buying old and tired Model 3 and Y. Right.
s
sr1952
Today, 9:55 AM
Comments (3.66K)
The "range extender" is a big battery that you haul around in the back of your truck instead of cargo. Next up is the "giga range extender" which is a 5000lb battery in a big trailer. The trailer will have insane, alien technology and look like a castle from "Game of Thrones". Go Elon!
R
Reddy531
Today, 10:28 AM
Comments (186)
@sr1952 As long as its bulletproof Tesla fanboys will buy that trailer and reinforce their doomsday bunker. So another trillion in market valuation for Elon.
RickJensen profile picture
RickJensen
Today, 9:53 AM
Comments (31.86K)
Over promise and under deliver.
marcelomnet profile picture
marcelomnet
Today, 9:51 AM
Comments (15)
Another shallow narrative to disqualify Tesla. Buying more shares. CT is the future now. There is nothing comparable.
D
DividendPickle
Today, 9:48 AM
Comments (153)
Saw the truck on Wednesday. It’s huge, reminds me of the original hummer size when they first came out. Not sure it’ll go over well
Joe Lorusso SFA Inc profile picture
Joe Lorusso SFA Inc
Today, 9:46 AM
Comments (241)
Tesla is an innovator and Musk is overly optimistic, but the world has seen the quality of Tesla cars and they have gained a loyal customer base. The CT, I believe, will follow the same pattern. Tesla's domestic competitors are saddled with heavy union contracts and a bloated management and work force. So Musk has a built-in advantage on any product Tesla rolls out. Still a roller coaster stock so not for the faint of heart or conservative retirees, unless you have want to add some spice.
g
ghamiltonsq
Today, 10:31 AM
Comments (95)
@Joe Lorusso SFA Inc You are correct. Tesla, being non-union, has a big advantage over Ford and GM. Unions inhibit force flexibility which can be deadly for any dynamic work environment. But the CT is not yet here. Nor is the semi. Nor is that promised $25,000 EV. Nor has Tesla remodeled the Y or 3 in years. Nor has it managed to sell its inventory. Everything else Tesla in terms of vehicles is vaporware. FSD is a pipedream. RTs are a pipedream. Semis in tandem is a pipedream. The stock is on its way to a P/E more akin to a vehicle manufacturer rather than a tech company.
d
ddeatkine
Today, 9:36 AM
Comments (170)
everyone I know wants or is getting one. very disappointing......for TSLA critics
e
easyxpress
Today, 9:33 AM
Comments (264)
Aren't there 2 million Cybertruck pre-orders?
Djreef1966 profile picture
Djreef1966
Today, 9:31 AM
Comments (10.34K)
The thing looks like a prop for an old Dire Straits video.

No classic lines. No artistic flare. Just angles. Like a door stop.
