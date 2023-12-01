courtneyk/E+ via Getty Images

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) recently reported its Q3 FY 2024 quarterly results as Seeking Alpha has covered here. Although there are huge question marks over the company's data breaches, the company managed to beat on both EPS and revenue. The double-beat did not help the stock though as it ended down close to 6% as analysts actively downgraded the stock. How did the company do in Q3, and what does that mean for the stock here? Let's evaluate in Okta's version of The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly. But before that, since this is my first coverage about this stock, a quick introduction to the company.

What Does Okta Do?

Okta, Inc. is an Internet Services and Infrastructure company specializing in identity and access management. In simpler terms, in today's predominantly cloud-based environment, Okta helps its clients ensure their applications and environment are secure in terms of authorization and authentication. The company went public in 2017 with a $6 billion valuation and has been chipping away at the market ever since.

The Good

Q3 marked at least the 12th consecutive quarter that Okta beat on both EPS and revenue expectations. In addition, revenue has been going up every single quarter at least since Q1 FY 2022, but the cost of revenue went down a tad (by $4 million) in Q3. This is a positive development as it indicates scalability where the company doesn't necessarily need to spend more to bring in more. I also like the fact that Subscription revenue accounts for 97% of the total revenue, which generally leads to better margin and customer stickiness.

In addition, Okta reported an impressive $3 billion in Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO), which provides reliable, forward-looking projections for SaaS companies. RPOs are basically confirmed sales, but the products are yet to be delivered to the customers in question and hence are not recognized on the books officially till the service is rendered.

Despite the impressive revenue growth shown above and nearly 19,000 customers at the end of Q3, Okta highlighted in its Q3 presentation (page 14) that it is still scratching the surface when it comes to its Total Addressable Market (TAM). The company estimates its TAM to be $42 billion, including both domestic and international opportunities.

Okta finished Q3 2024 with its best Net Debt (Total Debt minus Total Cash & ST Investments) position since April 2021. After factoring out total debt of $1.4 billion, Okta has a Cash & Equivalent balance of $709 million. As a result, the company is one of the rare, fast-growers out there that is making more in interest income than what it is incurring in interest expense on debt.

The Bad and The Ugly

Stock-based compensation has been going up every FY as shown below, from $505 million in FY 2022 to 594 in FY 2023 to $455 million in FY 2024 with one full quarter to go. No wonder that the total shares outstanding has gone up 50% in the last five years.

Despite operating for nearly 15 years, 6 as a public company, Okta is still losing money on a GAAP basis. Q3 saw a GAAP loss per share of 49 cents compared to 68 cents in Q2 and 74 cents in Q1. Okta's operating margin is laughably low, with the last two FYs being below zero and FY 2021 barely positive.

Data breaches, unfortunately, are both a common occurrence and a costly affair for companies like Okta. In addition to the recent breach, Okta also had many incidents in the past like this one in 2022 and this in early 2023. Most of the analyst questions on the earnings call were focused on the breach, and this cloud (no pun intended) is unlikely to go away any time soon. An average data breach costs about $10 million, and Okta is no average company.

OKTA stock was already a little weak ahead of the Q3 report, but things have worsened since the report as the stock is now trading below all the commonly used moving averages. The 200-Day moving average is nearly 15% away from the current market price, and I am expecting the weakness to continue, especially with the data breach concerns lingering fresh.

Conclusion

When the "bad guys" are increasing in number by the day, it makes sense to invest in the "good guys" like Okta who can at least deter, if not, eliminate the "bad guys". However, Okta (as a stock) is in an identity crisis on its own even as it strives to be the best company in identity management. The company is no longer an upstart nor is it mature enough to rest on its laurels (established markets and customers). The stock is neither cheap (at a forward non-GAAP multiple of 48) nor is it pricey (when you consider an expected earnings growth rate of 25%/yr). Overall, while the TAM looks attractive and Okta is already a reasonably established player in the market, I rate the stock a "Hold" here due to concerns over valuation and the never-ending security breaches.