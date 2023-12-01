Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Can Nvidia Hit $500 Before 2024?

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Despite Nvidia Corporation reporting blockbuster fiscal Q3 results and stellar guidance that reinforces the staying power of emerging AI tailwinds, the stock has slipped from its all-time high valuation.
  • Nvidia stock's latest pullback is likely to adjust for lost revenues stemming from recent export rule changes concerning Nvidia's GPU sales to the Chinese market.
  • At current levels, Nvidia is likely still priced for perfect execution, with several industry-wide and company-specific risks on the horizon that could overshadow existing momentum in AI opportunities.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Livy Investment Research. Learn More »

Chipmaker NVIDIA"s Valuation Passes 1 Trillion In Market Cap

Justin Sullivan

Despite another blockbuster quarter and a blowout end-of-year guidance, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock has yet to recapture its all-time high beyond $500 apiece reached on the eve of its F3Q24 earnings release. The investment community has

Thank you for reading my analysis. If you are interested in interacting with me directly in chat, more research content and tools designed for growth investing, and joining a community of like-minded investors, please take a moment to review my Marketplace service Livy Investment Research. Our service's key offerings include:

  • A subscription to our weekly tech and market news recap
  • Full access to our portfolio of research coverage and complementary editing-enabled financial models
  • A compilation of growth-focused industry primers and peer comps

Feel free to check it out risk-free through the two-week free trial. I hope to see you there!

This article was written by

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
8.41K Followers

Livy Investment Research is a technology sector research analyst providing long investment ideas by uncovering hidden value ahead of the tech innovation curve.

Livy runs the investing group Livy Investment Research. They provide deep-dive coverage, interactive financial models, industry primers and community chat. Livy covers companies that are playing a fundamental role in tackling existing technology hurdles capable of capitalizing on long-term growth frontiers. They include electric and autonomous vehicles, semiconductors, cloud-computing, AI/ML, cybersecurity, and analytics – all of which are disrupting legacy norms and contributing towards a more efficient, value-adding economy. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

A
AZ BOY
Today, 10:35 AM
Comments (1.29K)
It is in a trading range and it’s fabulous if you’re an options trader both puts and covered calls are working perfectly making money going both ways. Thank you so much.
a
atlasman
Today, 10:30 AM
Comments (1.82K)
As someone that sold at $500 I am betting it hits $450 before it hits $500 again.
Shamanski profile picture
Shamanski
Today, 10:21 AM
Comments (4.78K)
I'm selling dec 15 $435 strike puts on this as we speak, they're at $3+. When factoring in rolling, I pretty much can't lose unless some crazy news announcement comes out.
d
deeminimus
Today, 10:15 AM
Comments (3.41K)
Before 2024? Don't know.
I'm holding til 2026 at least.
Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
Today, 10:53 AM
Comments (545)
@deeminimus by consistently proving its role as the backbone of next generation technologies (i.e. growth), even through the cyclical downturn, Nvidia's demonstrated traits of a strong LT investment despite its pricy premium at current levels. I think ~$450 would make a compelling entry with balanced risk/reward based on its current growth trajectory and demand environment
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NVDA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVDA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.