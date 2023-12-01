Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Buffett Says Make Money In Your Sleep, 2 Dividends For A Dream Retirement

Dec. 01, 2023 9:30 AM ETBNS, BNS:CA, USB, USB.PR.A, USB.PR.H, USB.PR.P, USB.PR.Q, USB.PR.R, USB.PR.S7 Comments
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Success in investing comes from tapping into the talents around us for financial gain. We like to achieve it passively through dividends.
  • Warren Buffett's portfolio has always been over-allocated to banking institutions as he sees it as a "forever" industry.
  • Load up on big sustainable dividends from Scotiabank and U.S. Bancorp at these massive discounts.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at High Dividend Opportunities. Learn More »

FORTUNE Most Powerful Women Summit - Day 2

Paul Morigi

Co-authored with "Hidden Opportunities."

Billionaire Warren Buffett's portfolio has almost always been over-allocated to banking institutions and other financial services companies. This is because banking is a "forever" industry. There will always be the need for a safe place to place our

If you want full access to our Model Portfolio and our current Top Picks, join us at High Dividend Opportunities for a 2-week free trial.

We are the largest income investor and retiree community on Seeking Alpha with +6000 members actively working together to make amazing retirements happen. With over 45 picks and a +9% overall yield, you can supercharge your retirement portfolio right away.

We are offering a limited-time sale for 28% off your first year. Get started!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!


This article was written by

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
108.34K Followers

Rida Morwa is a former investment and commercial Banker, with over 35 years of experience. He has been advising individual and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991.

Rida Morwa leads the investing group High Dividend Opportunities where he teams up with some of Seeking Alpha's top income investing analysts. The service focuses on sustainable income through a variety of high yield investments with a targeted safe +9% yield. Features include: model portfolio with buy/sell alerts, preferred and baby bond portfolios for more conservative investors, vibrant and active chat with access to the service’s leaders, dividend and portfolio trackers, and regular market updates. The service philosophy focuses on community, education, and the belief that nobody should invest alone. Lean More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BNS, USB PREFERREDS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities. Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

Dividend God profile picture
Dividend God
Today, 10:56 AM
Comments (178)
Good time to buy same as Nycb
a
alschroed
Today, 10:37 AM
Comments (2.88K)
This is a good time to buy Canadian banks with good dividends; BNS, TD, and RY.
Mazio profile picture
Mazio
Today, 10:31 AM
Comments (8)
@Rida Morwa What is the difference between USB.PR.A and USB.PR.H? Are you recommending just USB-H?
Hidden Opportunities profile picture
Hidden Opportunities
Today, 10:36 AM
Comments (1.27K)
@Mazio USB-A trades at a large block size of $1,000/share, and is much less liquid.
Moreover, due to these factors, it has lagged behind USB-H in price in the near-zero rate economy. Hence, the discussion and suggestion is limited to USB-H
Dick Cod profile picture
Dick Cod
Today, 10:27 AM
Comments (4.23K)
Strong article.
g
glinsight
Today, 10:24 AM
Comments (2.79K)
Bank stocks have underperformed the S&P500 over the last couple decades, even counting dividends. I agree that their prospects have improved, and I’ve been adding some over the last year: BAC and JPM in my taxable account and would consider BNS in a retirement account. However, it’s the potential for total return, via capital gains as well as dividends, that interests me.
dbchambers profile picture
dbchambers
Today, 9:52 AM
Comments (1.27K)
Good summary - I will keep HBAN and continue to add shares. Solid group based in the Columbus, Ohio area with major investments near INTEL and HONDA !
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BNS--
The Bank of Nova Scotia
BNS:CA--
The Bank of Nova Scotia
USB--
U.S. Bancorp
USB.PR.A--
U.S. Bancorp DEP PFD SER A
USB.PR.H--
U.S. Bancorp PFD B 1/1000DP
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.