Northeast Bank: The Beal Banks And A Few Thoughts On Competitive Advantages In Commoditized Businesses

Dec. 01, 2023 10:15 AM ETNortheast Bank (NBN)1 Comment
The Beauty Contest
Summary

  • Northeast Bank has created great value for shareholders by buying commercial real estate loans at a discount in the secondary market.
  • The bank's unconventional way of doing business gives it a competitive advantage in the commoditized banking industry.
  • The success of other companies in commoditized sectors, such as Berkshire Hathaway's insurance business, shows that small tweaks to an established model can lead to phenomenal success.
  • Andy Beal's track record provides a template for understanding the uniqueness and superiority of NBN's business model over its competitors.
  • Trading at just over 1x BV and with expected future ROEs above 15%, NBN offers a strong risk/reward proposition for long-term investors.

Sede de Beal Bank en Plano, Texas, EE.UU.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This is an article that builds on the content of the primer I wrote on the company five months ago here on Seeking Alpha. If you are interested, click here.

Some reflections on competitive advantages

Ph.D., CFA. Experience in asset management, corporate finance and macroeconomics. Areas of expertise: macroeconomics, economic modelling, finance, high yield, equity valuation, value investing and commodities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NBN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Alta500 profile picture
Alta500
Today, 10:28 AM
Comments (182)
Rick also sounded quite optimistic about the opportunities in the purchased loan market in the coming quarters. He and his team and excellent, and under appreciated.
