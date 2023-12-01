Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla's Botched CyberTruck Launch Bodes Poorly

Dec. 01, 2023 10:46 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)
Anton Wahlman
Anton Wahlman
7.02K Followers

Summary

  • The initial delivery event for the Tesla CyberTruck was underwhelming at best: Order logistics, price, range, the event itself - it was all bad.
  • What may irk customers the most is that you now have to give Tesla $250 up front in order to be contacted one day to convert to an actual order.
  • What happened to the $100 refundable deposits placed four years ago? Did they not buy anything? I see lots of fanboys becoming enraged over this.
  • The design of the CyberTruck is akin to a Halloween costume: You don’t want anyone else showing up in the same one.
  • As a result, I predict that the CyberTruck in 2024 could quickly go from “cool” to “douche”.

Tesla Cybertruck on public display at NYC"s Lincoln Center.

Tesla Cybertruck on public display at NYC"s Lincoln Center.

Roman Tiraspolsky/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Four years ago, supposedly over one million people placed $100 refundable deposits on the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CyberTruck, in the belief that it would buy them

Anton Wahlman profile picture
Anton Wahlman
7.02K Followers
I am a former sell-side analyst -- UBS 1996-2002, Needham 2002-2006 and ThinkEquity 2006-2008. These days I review automobiles and other technology products, as well as analyze the automotive and technology industries, and coming up with long/short ideas. I also continue to write (less frequently) on macroeconomics and politics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Rachel12 profile picture
Rachel12
Today, 10:50 AM
Comments (46)
Staying long…..supporting Elon Musk…..may take time.
