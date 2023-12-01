Getty Images

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Apple+ and Paramount+ could offer a bundled service to fight churn. (0:15) Fed Chairman Powell calls rate-cut talk 'premature.' (1:11) Wall Street reacts to the Cybertruck. (3:21)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

Our top story so far

Apple (AAPL) has discussed bundling its streaming service, Apple TV+, with Paramount's (PARA) (PARAA) own service to make both more affordable.

Discussions are still in the early stages, and it's unclear what form a bundle could take, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Data research firm Antenna says Apple TV+ and Paramount+ have higher-than-average customer churn rates, at more than 7%.

Paramount is no stranger to partnering for its streaming service. In 2022, it teamed up with Walmart (WMT) to offer Paramount+ as part of Walmart+, which is Walmart's answer to Amazon Prime.

Apple does not break out the number of subscribers it has for Apple TV+, home to shows and movies such as For All Mankind, CODA, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and more.

Last month, Paramount disclosed that Paramount+, which streams shows and movies such as the Frasier reboot, Top Gun: Maverick, and Tulsa King, topped 63 million subscribers following its merger with its Showtime streaming service earlier this year.

In today’s trading

Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell leaned to the hawkish side in remarks at Spelman College. But the markets are taking it more in stride after a knee-jerk reaction.

Powell said:

“It would be premature to conclude with confidence that we have achieved a sufficiently restrictive stance, or to speculate on when policy might ease. We are prepared to tighten policy further if it becomes appropriate to do so.”

“We are making decisions meeting by meeting, based on the totality of the incoming data and their implications for the outlook for economic activity and inflation, as well as the balance of risks.”

Kathy Jones, strategist at Charles Schwab, says Powell's comments are consistent with the Fed on hold but not ready to signal cuts yet. She adds that’s “Not too surprising. Things are moving in the right direction, so why change things now? (The) Fed is keeping its options open.”

Treasury yields are lower. This time weak manufacturing numbers are the reason. The ISM November manufacturing index stayed steady, confounding expectations for a slight gain.

Longview Economics notes that ISM manufacturing has been in contraction territory (below 50) for 15 months, “the longest stretch in 40 years.”

Among active stocks

UBS came out with a bullish call on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), naming it a "high conviction" pick. Analyst Danielle Antalffy upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral, saying she is confident J&J will meet its sales guidance of $83.6 billion–$84 billion and EPS forecast of $10.07–$10.13.

Marvell Technology (MRVL) fell as investors digested weak guidance, with many on Wall Street saying the chip company is not out of the woods just yet. Citi analyst Atif Malik, who has a Buy rating, said the stock reaction was tied to the part of the business not related to AI.

Dell (DELL) reported weaker-than-expected results for its PC segment while providing below-forecast guidance. Citi says that could spell bad news for Intel (INTC) and AMD (AMD). Analyst Christopher Danley says “roughly 83% of Intel’s sales is from the PC and server segments, compared to 53% for AMD."

In other news of note

Analysts are reacting to the introduction of Tesla's (TSLA) Cybertruck, the first new model in almost four years.

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas thinks the broader strategy is that the Cybertruck will be supplemented by a range of "Rivian-looking" pickups and SUVs in the latter part of the decade.

HSBC analyst Michael Tyndall thinks the pickup segment has long been dominated by the Detroit Three and does not appear to be a natural fit for battery-electric vehicles.

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives said the launch could boost the Tesla halo effect as more consumers head down the electric vehicle path.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner

For those that don’t see a soft landing as the base case, BofA's Small Cap Research report showed Russell 2000 (IWM) stocks ranked favorably on factors that have historically outperformed downturns and recession regimes.

Those factors include high quality, cash return, and low risk.

Among the top stock picks are

Granite Ridge Resources (GRNT), Enact Holdings (ACT), Rush Enterprises (RUSHA), and Sylvamo (SLVM).