Nickel Miners News For The Month Of November 2023

Welcome to the nickel miners news for November.

The past month saw weaker nickel prices and a busy month of news. Lower nickel prices are starting to negatively impact the nickel producers.

Nickel price news

As of November 30, the nickel spot price was USD 7.46/lb, lower than USD 8.11/lb last month. LME shows the price at USD 16,665/tonne. Nickel inventory at the London Metals Exchange [LME] was flat the past month at 45,468 tonnes (45,564 tonnes last month).

Nickel spot price 5 year chart - Current price = USD 7.46/lb

Mining.com

Nickel demand v supply chart

Nickel Business Environment: Supply-Demand Balance (as of May 2023) (source)

Sumitomo Metal Mining

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence forecasts deficits for lithium, nickel & cobalt to increase from 2027 onwards (source)

BMI

Trend Investing v IEA demand forecast for EV metals (Trend Investing) (IEA)

Trend Investing & the IEA

2021 IEA forecast growth in demand for selected minerals from clean energy technologies by scenario, 2040 relative to 2020 - Increases Of Lithium 13x to 42x, Graphite 8x to 25x, Cobalt 6x to 21x, Nickel 7x to 19x, Manganese 3x to 8x, Rare Earths 3x to 7x, and Copper 2x to 3x (source)

IEA

2022 - IEA forecasts 60 new nickel mines needed by 2030

IEA

BMI forecasts we need 330+ new EV metal mines from 2022 to 2035 to meet surging demand - 72 new 45,500tpa nickel mines needed by 2035

BMI

Lithium & Nickel are the two 'high importance to energy' critical materials in the medium term (2025-2035) (source - page 29)

DoE

Nickel Market News

On October 26 Fastmarkets reported:

Fastmarkets launches Indonesia prices for nickel pig iron and mixed hydroxide precipitate...Nickel produced in Indonesia represents more than half of global nickel production, a level which is forecast to rise to up to 70% of global production by 2030.

On October 31, The Government of Canada announced:

Government of Canada to enhance critical minerals sector with launch of $1.5 billion Infrastructure Fund...The CMIF will address key infrastructure gaps to enable sustainable critical minerals production and to connect resources to markets. With up to $1.5 billion available over seven years, the fund will support clean energy and transportation projects that will enable critical mineral development..."Our investments will help the mining industry develop important enabling and supporting infrastructure such as roads and energy facilities required prior to construction of mines. Canada has an opportunity to be a substantial global producer of critical minerals. We are pleased to play a role in unlocking critical mineral deposits, which are essential for Canada's move to net zero and economic development in northern communities."

On November 13, the European Union Council announced:

The Council and the European Parliament today reached a deal on the proposed regulation establishing a framework to ensure a secure and sustainable supply of critical raw materials, better known as the Critical Raw Materials Act. The agreement is provisional, pending formal adoption in both institutions…It includes aluminium in the list of strategic and critical materials, reinforces the benchmark of recycling, clarifies the permitting procedure for strategic projects, and requires relevant companies to perform a supply-chain risk assessment on their sourcing of strategic raw materials…On the global stage, the regulation identified measures to diversify imports of critical raw materials ensuring that not more than 65% of the Union's consumption of each strategic raw material comes from a single third country…The provisional agreement keeps the benchmarks of 10% for extraction of raw materials and 40% for processing but increases the benchmark for recycling to at least 25% of EU's annual consumption of raw materials…The total duration of the permit granting process should not exceed 27 months for extraction projects and 15 months for processing and recycling projects…Next steps. The provisional agreement reached with the European Parliament now needs to be endorsed and formally adopted by both institutions."

On November 14, Investopedia reported:

Rare earth minerals are more in demand than ever-Here are the ones to know. Demand for rare earth minerals and metals has soared over the past few years, as more industries and countries transition to cleaner energy sources...China refines 68% of the world's nickel, 59% of its lithium, and 73% of all cobalt. China also handles 85% of rare earth processing...Demand for nickel has risen 40% from 2017 to 2022, while clean energy applications for nickel have risen to 16% since 2017. Indonesia is the top producer of nickel; other producing countries include China, Russia, Japan, and Canada.

On November 15, Energy.gov announced:

Biden-Harris Administration announces $3.5 Billion to strengthen domestic battery manufacturing…As part of President Biden's Investing in America agenda, the funding will create new, retrofitted, and expanded domestic facilities for battery-grade processed critical minerals, battery precursor materials, battery components, and cell and pack manufacturing…

On November 16, BHP Group announced:

Minerals demand could deliver $20 billion of new investment each year in Australia. Australia could almost double its critical minerals investment pipeline to nearly $20 billion (AUD) per year if it lifts production to equal its share of global reserves in critical minerals including copper and nickel, according to a new report by BHP...

On November 21, Reuters reported:

Indonesia's American EV dreams shunted into the slow lane...Widodo also needs a free trade agreement [FTA] with the United States for Indonesian materials to qualify for the generous EV subsidies available under the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)...In September Indonesia asked Washington for talks on a limited trade deal covering EV battery inputs such as nickel and cobalt. What it got after last week's bilateral meeting was a commitment "to develop a critical minerals action plan (...) with a view toward establishing the foundation to launch future negotiations on a critical minerals agreement"...What was only hinted at is the even bigger hurdle facing Indonesia, namely the heavy Chinese foot-print in its nickel production sector. Indonesia has engineered a massive build-out of its nickel sector in recent years to the point the country now accounts for more than half the world's production...The IRA not only makes tax credits conditional on domestic or FTA partner sourcing but excludes battery inputs derived from a foreign entity of concern (FEOC).

On November 21, Fastmarkets reported:

Korea Zinc-Trafigura all-in-one nickel refinery to expand East Asian MHP supply. Zinc producer Korea Zinc has entered into a $140 million investment agreement with Trafigura to build an "all-in-one" nickel refinery, it said on Friday November 17...

On November 29, Fastmarkets reported:

Western Australia eyes CAM production; state broadens critical minerals strategy...Western Australia (WA), Australia's largest state, will evaluate the possibility of developing cathode active materials [CAM] production once precursor CAM [pCAM] output is up and running...Earlier this year, IGO Limited, Wyloo Metals and a planned battery chemical partner received approval for land for an integrated battery material facility that will produce high-value nickel-dominant pCAM in WA's Kwinana-Rockingham Strategic Industrial Area. A feasibility study is due in the second half of 2024. Pure Battery Technologies is meanwhile in feasibility for the construction of a pCAM plant in the Kalgoorlie-Coolgardie region of WA.

On November 30, Reuters reported: "LME triumphs in lawsuit over cancelled nickel trades."

Nickel Company News

Producers

Norilsk Nickel [LSX:MNOD] (OTC:NILSY)

On November 3, Norilsk Nickel announced: "Nornickel's Board of Directors approves 2030 Socially Sustainable Development Strategy..."

On November 13, Norilsk Nickel announced: "Nornickel and Rosatom to look into nuclear power potential in Norilsk..."

On November 24, Norilsk Nickel announced: "Nornickel is exiting Nkomati Joint Venture in South Africa..."

Vale SA (VALE)

Vale Voisey's Bay Mine is a key Canadian and global source of nickel. Vale plans a refinery at Bécancour in Québec to supply GM with battery grade nickel sulfate with deliveries targeted to commence in H2 2026.

On November 17, Vale SA announced:

Vale Canada signs agreement on divestment of PT Vale Indonesia Equity Interest. Vale Base Metals Limited ("VBM") announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary Vale Canada Limited ("VCL") signed a Heads of Agreement ("Agreement") with PT Mineral Industri Indonesia ("MIND ID") and Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. ("SMM") regarding the divestment of an approximate 14% equity interest in PT Vale Indonesia Tbk ("PT VaIe") from VCL and SMM to MIND ID. Upon completion, state-owned mining company MIND ID will become the largest shareholder of PT Vale holding approximately 34% of the issued shares, with VCL and SMM holding approximately 33.9% and approximately 11.5% respectively. A balanced governance structure will support both the stability and growth of PT Vale's continued operations in Indonesia...

Glencore [HK:805] [LSE:GLEN] (OTCPK:GLCNF)

On October 30, Glencore announced:

Third quarter 2023 production report...Own sourced nickel production of 68,400 tonnes was 13,200 tonnes (16%) lower than the comparable 2022 period, primarily reflecting higher INO third party production (versus own sourced), in large part necessitated by the strike at Raglan mine in 2022...Nickel down 10kt (9%) - combination of a longer than expected recovery period following the extended Raglan strike action in 2022, maintenance outages at the Sudbury smelter and a lower full-year revision for Koniambo...

BHP Group [ASX:BHP] (BHP)

BHP's Nickel West (includes the Mt Keith nickel mine in Australia) has a Measured and Indicated Resource of 4.1Mt contained nickel with a Total Resource contained nickel of 6.3Mt, with an average grade of 0.58% Ni in sulphide ore. Nickel West produced 80 kt of nickel in FY 2020. Stage 1 production of the Kwinana Nickel Refinery is aimed to be 100ktpa nickel sulphate.

On October 27, BHP Group announced:

BHP Nickel West wind farm powering ahead...Construction of the remaining turbines will be completed in the coming months with commissioning and electrification expected in early 2024.

BHP's Nickel West operations

BHP

Anglo American [LSX:AAL] (AAUKF)(OTCQX:NGLOY)

On November 14, Anglo American announced: "Anglo American launches Valutrax™ digital traceability to increase value chain transparency..."

Eramet [FRA:ERA] (OTCPK:ERMAY)

On November 14, Eramet announced:

Eramet inaugurates a pilot plant for the recycling of electric vehicle batteries...This facility is a 1:1,000 scale replica of the plant due to be built in Dunkirk (59), with start-up scheduled for 2027, subject to a final investment decision expected by the end of 2024. The creation of this pilot plant is a key stage for this project carried out in partnership with SUEZ and aiming to offer a closed-loop industrial recycling solution for end-of-life batteries and scrap from the production of new batteries.

Sherritt International (OTCPK:SHERF)[TSX:S]

On November 1, Sherritt International announced: "Sherritt reports third quarter 2023 results." Highlights include:

"Available liquidity in Canada was $104.2 million.

Sherritt's share of finished nickel and cobalt production at the Moa JV was 3,841 tonnes and 410 tonnes compared to 4,443 tonnes and 419 tonnes in Q3 2022, respectively.

Finished nickel sales volumes were lower than the prior year period and finished production volumes in the current quarter primarily due to lower demand for nickel from steel mills after summer shutdowns and delayed sales by customers...

Net direct cash cost (NDCC)(1) was US$7.24/lb compared to US$6.76/lb in Q3 2022 primarily due to the impact of lower nickel sales volumes, lower fertilizer by-product credits and higher maintenance costs, partly offset by higher cobalt by-product credits.

Net loss from continuing operations was $24.8 million, or $(0.06) per share in Q3 2023, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $26.9 million, or $(0.07) per share, in Q3 2022..."

IGO Limited [ASX:IGO] (OTCPK:IIDDY)

On October 30, IGO Limited announced: "Quarterly report period ended 30 September 2023." Highlights include:

"Group sales revenue of $248.4M was in line with the prior quarter, with higher sales volumes and realised prices at Forrestania offsetting lower sales volumes and realised prices at Nova. Forrestania's realised prices benefitted from gains on nickel hedging positions entered into during the Quarter.

Underlying EBITDA2 of $362.2M was 42% lower than the prior quarter...

Net Profit After Tax (NPAT) for the Quarter of $391.5M compared to a loss in the prior quarter owing to the impairment of assets acquired from Western Areas.

Cash inflows from operating activities increased 33% to $634.7M in 1Q24, driven by a record dividend from TLEA of $577.6M, together with higher operating cash flows from the nickel business due to greater cash receipts at Forrestania...

Cash outflows for investing activities for the Quarter were $120.3M, with $98.9M of capital expenditure incurred at the Cosmos Project for ongoing construction and mine development activities. A further $15.2M of investing cash outflows were paid for the acquisition of listed investments during the Quarter...

Cash on hand at the end of the Quarter totalled $804.5M (4Q23: $775.2M) with the Company in a net cash position of $444.5M (4Q23: $415.2M), including $360M of drawn debt.

Subsequent to the Quarter end, the Company repaid the $360M of remaining debt, representing full repayment of the $900M debt facility utilised to fund the acquisition of Western Areas in June 2022 and increased its revolving credit facilities to $720M, which is fully undrawn."

On November 6, IGO Limited announced: "High-grade nickel sulphides confirmed at the Dogleg Ni-Cu-Co Prospect, West Kimberley Project, Western Australia." Highlights include:

"Assay results returned from first diamond drillhole at the Dogleg Prospect: 13.85 m (True Width 13.24 m) at 4.35% Ni, 0.34% Cu, 0.15% Co from 177.34 m, Including: 5.86 m (True Width 5.60 m) at 7.47% Ni, 0.31% Cu, 0.25% Co from 179.08 m..."

On November 27, IGO Limited announced:

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer - Ivan Vella. IGO Limited (ASX: IGO) (IGO or the Company) is pleased to confirm that Ivan Vella will commence as IGO's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer on 11 December 2023.

Panoramic Resources [ASX:PAN] (OTCPK:PANRF)

Panoramic's Savannah mine and mill has a forecast life of mine average annual production rate of 10,800t of nickel, 6,100t of copper and 800t of cobalt metal contained in concentrate.

On November 17, Panoramic Resources announced:

Panoramic Resources Limited (ASX: PAN) - Suspension from quotation. The securities of Panoramic Resources Limited ('PAN') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of PAN, pending the release of an announcement regarding the results of the strategic review announced by the Company on 16 November 2023.

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. [TSXV:NKL] [GR:3JC]

On November 8, Nickel 28 announced: "Nickel 28 releases Ramu Q3 2023 operating performance." Highlights include:

"Ramu Q3 2023 production of 8,979 tonnes of contained nickel in mixed hydroxide precipitate ("MHP"), compared to 8,939 tonnes in Q3 2022.

Ramu Q3 2023 nickel sales of 8,832 tonnes of contained nickel, compared to 13,676 tonnes in Q3 2022. Q3 2023 nickel sales are inline with historical averages. In Q3 2022, Ramu saw a rebound in nickel sales after Covid restrictions were lifted following lower than usual nickel sales in the first half of 2022.

LME average nickel price of US$9.23/lb. in Q3 2023, a 8% decrease from the same period last year. The average 2023 YTD LME nickel price was $10.38/lb., compared to an average LME nickel price of $11.66/lb. for same period 2022.

Actual Q3 2023 cash cost, net of by-product credits, of $2.77/lb. of nickel produced as MHP, compared to $4.34/lb. in Q3 2022, largely as a result of reduced input commodity prices. 2023 YTD cash costs, net of by-product credits are $3.24/lb. of nickel produced as MHP."

Nickel Industries Limited [ASX:NIC] (OTCPK:NICMF)

On October 31, Nickel 28 announced: "Quarterly activities report for the quarter ended 30 September 2023. Increased production and lower costs contribute to record EBITDA from operations of US$120.7M*." Highlights include:

RKEF operations

"Record RKEF quarterly production of 33,852 tonnes of nickel metal (100% basis): 28,561 tonnes of nickel in NPI (June quarter: 27,454 tonnes). 5,291 tonnes of nickel in nickel matte (June quarter: 5,104 tonnes)..."

Corporate

"Cash + receivables + inventory at quarter end of US$1,300.6M (June quarter: US$872.4M).

Completion of acquisition of a 10% interest in Huayue Nickel Cobalt HPAL project and an additional 10% interest in Oracle Nickel.

Completion of A$942.7M share placement with United Tractors at A$1.10 per share for 19.99% interest in NIC.

Positive final investment decision [FID] made for Excelsior Nickel Cobalt Project, supported by US$400M of Indonesian bank loans.

Execution of binding agreement for a solar project at IMIP."

Other nickel producers

First Quantum Minerals [TSX:FM] (OTCPK:FQVLF), Franco/Nevada [TSX:FNV], MMG [HK:1208], South32 [ASX:S32], Lundin Mining [TSX:LUN], Nickel Asia Corporation [PSE:NIKL] (OTCPK:NCKAF), Platinum Group Metals [TSX:PTM] (PLG), Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (OTCPK:SMMYY).

Nickel juniors

Horizonte Minerals Plc [TSX:HZM] [AIM:HZM]

Horizonte is developing its 100% owned Araguaia Nickel Project (Araguaia) as Brazil's next major ferronickel mine.

On November 14, Horizonte Minerals Plc announced:

Araguaia project update...As of 10 November 2023, the Araguaia Project had total liquidity sources of US$169 million comprised of US$131 million undrawn on the Senior Debt Facility (subject to satisfying drawdown conditions) and a cash position of US$38 million which should provide sufficient working capital to around mid-December 2023 unless there are positive outcomes from conversations with suppliers, other cash preserving measures, or other financing solutions, which if successful should provide sufficient working capital until late Q1 24...

Poseidon Nickel [ASX:POS] (OTCPK:PSDNF)

On October 30, Poseidon Nickel announced: "Quarterly report 30 September 2023."

On November 9, Poseidon Nickel announced: "Company update" Highlights include:

Black Swan Restart Project - 1.1Mtpa Throughput

"Metallurgical diamond drilling assays confirm the non-sulphide nickel content of the disseminated serpentinite ore is consistent with Bankable Feasibility Study assumptions.

Cost effective 12 month option secured for the provision of 150 accommodation rooms in Kalgoorlie."

Black Swan Expansion Project - 2.2Mtpa Throughput

"Progress on establishing commercial path to market via either High Pressure Acid Leach (HPAL) or Pressure Oxidation (POX) processing: Rougher concentrate samples provided to potential customers who have advised they have achieved nickel extraction of circa 95% for HPAL. Pressure oxidation testwork indicates 96% nickel extraction.

Majority of input assumptions for prefeasibility study received, report remains on track to be completed late in 2023, subject to confirming nickel payability assumptions."

Lake Johnston Exploration

"Second aircore and reverse circulation drilling programs focusing on follow-up targets at Maggie Hays West and regional prospects along the Western Ultramafic Unit completed. Assays pending.

Sampling of historical surface and underground diamond holes at Maggie Hays West to provide important additional litho-geochemical information on the Western Ultramafic Unit."

Windarra

"Assessment of alternative processing technologies using Glycine Leaching Technology for the Gold Tailings Project has indicated the potential to improve gold recoveries.

Detailed review of historical exploration data by geological consultants Newexco completed, identifying high prospectivity exploration targets."

Corporate

"Further cost reduction initiatives driving cost savings to over $3 million on an annualised basis."

Talon Metals [TSX:TLO] (OTCPK:TLOFF) Tamarack - (JV with Rio Tinto)

Tamarack is a high grade nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnnesota, USA, with considerable exploration upside. Talon Metals owns a 51% project share, with potential to further earn-in to a 60% share by 2026.

On November 2, Talon Metals announced:

US Department of Energy and Talon sign agreement regarding $114.8 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding. Grants Talon immediate access to funding for early site work and permitting of the Battery Minerals Processing Facility in Mercer County, North Dakota...

On November 13, Talon Metals announced:

Talon Metals reports results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Talon Metals Corp....The total capitalized exploration cost to the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project to September 30, 2023 amounts to $194.1 million.

On November 16, Talon Metals announced: "Talon Metals intercepts high-grade nickel-copper mineralization in 14 new holes located outside of the Tamarack Nickel Project Resource." Highlights include:

"...14 of the 20 exploration drill holes intersected high-grade nickel-copper mineralization outside of the Tamarack Nickel Project's resource (13 holes with assays released today and 7 holes with assays still pending) (see Table 3, Table 4 and Figure 2).

The Tamarack Nickel Project continues to show significant high-grade nickel-copper growth potential with multiple areas still open to expansion.

Some notable drill holes: Proximate to the CGO East area, two drill holes (22TK0431 and 22TK0435) intersected 4.54 meters of 4.63% NiEq and 3.25 meters of 3.56% NiEq, respectively, of high-grade massive sulphides approximately 75 meters down strike from the Tamarack Nickel Project resource (see CGO East mineralized envelope in Figure 3). Of note, the 4.54 meter intercept of high-grade massive sulphides contained in drill hole 22TK0431 ties the Tamarack Nickel Project's record for the longest high-grade massive sulphide interval in the CGO East area to date. In the CGO West area, drill holes 22TK0421 and 22TK0424 intersected 8.5 meters of 8.05% NiEq and 10.49 meters of 7.97% NiEq, respectively, of high-grade massive sulphides outside of the Tamarack Nickel Project's resource (see Figure 2 below). CGO West remains open at depth and represents a high priority exploration target for the Company. In the Upper Semi-Massive Sulphide Unit, a number of drill holes have intersected thick sequences of mineralization, such as drill hole 22TK0425, which intersected 48.68 meters of 1.16% NiEq and resides outside of the Tamarack Nickel Project's resource..."



Garibaldi Resources [TSXV:GGI] [GR:RQM] [LN:OUX6] (OTCPK:GGIFF)

No news for the month.

St George Mining Ltd. [ASX:SGQ] [GR:SOG]

The Cathedrals, Stricklands and Investigators nickel-copper discoveries (at Mt Alexander) are located on E29/638, which is held in joint venture by Western Areas Limited (25%) and St George (75%). St George is the Manager of the Project with Western Areas retaining a 25% non-contributing interest in the Project (in regard to E29/638 only) until there is a decision to mine.

On October 31, St George Mining Ltd. announced:

Quarterly activities report for the period ended 30 September 2023... Subsequent to quarter end, St George raised $3 million in new funds from Amperex Technology Limited [ATL] with the establishment of an incorporated joint venture for Lithium Star (90% St George; 10% ATL).

On November 9, St George Mining Ltd. announced:

St George secures further investment from global battery materials investor...Shanghai Jayson New Energy Materials Co., Ltd ("Jayson") invests a further $3 million in St George at an issue price of $0.038 per share to become St George's largest shareholder with a holding of 11.73%...

Queensland Pacific Metals [ASX:QPM]

On October 30, Queensland Pacific Metals announced:

September 2023 quarterly report...During the quarter, QPM completed nickel sulfate pilot plant testwork at SGS Canada. The pilot plant was successful in producing nickel sulfate which met the specifications of QPM's offtake agreements with General Motors, LG Energy Solutions and POSCO. Furthermore, the piloting validated the commercial flowsheet being used in the TECH Project...

Premium Nickel Resources Corporation [TSXV:PNRL](OTCQX:PNRLF)

On November 14, Premium Nickel Resources Corporation announced:

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. reports initial assays from Selebi North underground drilling in Botswana. 9.25 metres of 1.78% NiEq (1.35% Ni; 0.67% Cu; 0.07% Co).

On November 27, Premium Nickel Resources Corporation announced:

Premium Nickel reports assays from Selebi North underground drilling. 22.00 metres of 1.74% NiEq (1.22% Ni; 0.89% Cu; 0.06% Co).

Canada Nickel Company [TSXV:CNC](OTCQX:CNIKF)

On November 24, Canada Nickel Company announced: "Canada Nickel files Bankable Feasibility Study for its Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project."

Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTCPK:ARRRF)

In total, Ardea has 6.1Mt of contained nickel and 386,000t of contained cobalt at their KNP Project near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Ardea is also exploring for gold and nickel sulphide on their >5,100 km2 of 100% controlled tenements in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

On October 30, Ardea Resources announced: "Quarterly operations report for the quarter ended 30 September 2023." Highlights include:

"Confirming the reduction in autoclave residence time from 70 minutes to 60 minutes and the expected increase in autoclave throughput, so that the Definitive Feasibility Study [DFS] base case is expected to exceed the 3.5Mtpa PFS.

Separating the DFS into six key work packages, being Process Plant and Process Plant Utilities, Non Process Infrastructure (NPI), Approvals, Geology, Mining and Hydrogeology.

Further definition of the water supply sources and mine dewatering strategy as a contribution to supply.

Analysis of the environmental approval's pathway schedule.

Finalising the environmental baseline studies, notably spring season flora.

Planning and preparation for the DFS, including the development of: Project operations procedures. Study and project execution schedules update. Precedent legal documents; and Scopes of Services.

Refining DFS metallurgical testwork programs.

Developing a detailed mine plan Scope of Work.

Refining the Measured Resource seven year production profile, including infill drill hole spacing and metres to be drilled for the DFS."

Centaurus Metals Limited [ASX:CTM] (OTCQX:CTTZF)

Centaurus Metals is an Australian-based minerals exploration company focused on the near-term development of the Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project, in Northern Brazil.

On November 13, Centaurus Metals Limited announced:

Jaguar Definitive Feasibility Study to be completed in Q1 2024. Lead engineering group Ausenco requests a minor timetable extension to finalise the capital & operating cost estimates and project implementation schedule for Jaguar.

On November 20, Centaurus Metals Limited announced: "Centaurus hits high-grade nickel at a depth of over 900m at Jaguar, more than 300m below current resource." Highlights include:

"The Jaguar Deeps drilling at Onça Preta continues to deliver high-grade results from the deepest drilling, well beyond the current Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) limits, with new assays including: 29.2m at 0.83% Ni from 731.9m including 19.1m at 1.02% Ni from 739.6m in JAG-DD-23-613. 32.4m at 0.60% Ni, from 772.6m in JAG-DD-23-613...29.3m at 0.89% Ni from 744.0m including 11.2m at 1.28% Ni from 746.5m in JAG-DD-23-614...

Strong, high-grade results received from Deeps and step-out drilling at the Jaguar South Deposit, outside the current MRE limits, with new assays including: 13.0m at 1.29% Ni from 435.0m in JAG-DD-23-602...

At Jaguar North-east, drill intersections of 9.0m at 0.93% Ni from 405.0m and 10.3m at 1.21% Ni from 420.3m (including 3.0m at 2.10% Ni from 425.0m) were received from assays of hole JAG-DD-23-612.

The Jaguar November 2022 MRE comprises 109.2Mt @ 0.87% Ni for 948,900 tonnes of contained nickel1. Latest drilling supports MRE growth with an MRE update planned for H1 2024, after the release of the DFS.

Centaurus remains well funded with over $40 million in cash reserves."

On November 28, Centaurus Metals Limited announced:

Centaurus identifies multiple IOCG targets at 100%-owned Boi Novo Copper-Gold Project, Brazil...The Company remains well-funded to carry out the low-cost Boi Novo exploration and maiden drill program in parallel with ongoing pre-development and financing activities ahead of a Final Investment Decision [FID] for the flagship Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project.

Alliance Nickel [ASX:AXN] (formerly GME Resources)

On October 31, Alliance Nickel Limited announced: "Quarterly activities report September 2023." Highlights include:

"Stellantis receives FIRB approval for Tranche 2 of strategic placement, new equity proceeds of $2.3 million received.

Export Finance Australia (EFA) provides a conditional Letter of Support towards providing financing for the NiWest Nickel-Cobalt Project.

Cost optimisation engineering across major capital and operating cost estimates continued and international tender pricing continues for the acid plant, a material component of Project capital expenditure.

Water drilling programs have been completed at the Company's Mt Kilkenny tenements and on the Company's other licenced areas.

Metallurgical testwork programs continued to assess the acid digestion variability of the NiWest ores to further refine operating costs associated with heap leaching activities, as well as progress the customer sample generation through a pilot scale processing campaign.

Geometallurgical testing continued to assist in the early determination of nickel recovery and acid consumption for mine planning purposes.

Discussions continued to advance with logistics providers for the import and transport of sulphur through the Port of Esperance.

EPA formal approval has been lodged, the first step for environmental approval for construction and operation of the Project.

Discussions continued with the Nyalpa Pirniku Native Title Group in relation to heritage and existing native title agreements.

Discussions with strategic offtake partners continued positively."

On November 14, Alliance Nickel Limited announced: "NiWest Nickel-Cobalt Project Mineral Resource Estimate upgrade." Highlights include:

"...The update has resulted in a 9.6% increase in the global NiWest Resource Estimate to 93.4Mt at 1.04% Ni and 0.07% Co3. Approximately 83% (805,000 tonnes of contained nickel) of the global MRE is now in the Measured & Indicated JORC category.

Total metal tonnes increase to 971,000 tonnes contained nickel (previously 878,000 tonnes) and 65,000 tonnes contained cobalt (previously 55,000 tonnes) representing an 11% and 18% increase respectively.

Inclusion of the new drill results has significantly improved confidence in the Mt Kilkenny MRE with an increase of 26% in the Measured and Indicated Resource for this deposit.

The increase in MRE materially extends the first stage of the mine plan at Mt Kilkenny, improving life of mine operating costs and deferring sustaining capital expenditure.

A general purpose lease has been granted at Mt Kilkenny that completes the Project licencing requirements for construction, commissioning and operations."

Widgie Nickel [ASX:WIN]

On October 30, Widgie Nickel announced: "September 2023 quarterly report." Highlights include:

"All mining approvals at Faraday received following finalisation of the Botanical Survey and Cultural Heritage Survey allowing mining to proceed.

Confirmatory QAQC testwork instigated by the Company demonstrated that the assay method utilised for the programs of drilling that informed the Mineral Resource Estimate underestimated the lithium grade at Faraday by up to 63%.

Nickel

"Exploration throughout the Quarter has led to a number of high-grade nickel hits, which have unlocked significant mineral resource growth potential at a number of the Company's nickel projects across its broader Mt Edwards Nickel Project.

Drilling highlights for the quarter include: 23MERCD112: 9.14m @ 10.44% Ni, 0.75% Cu, 0.13% Co, 1.93g/t 3PGE from 330m incl 2.61m @ 18.88% Ni, 0.48% Cu, 0.23% Co, 0.65g/t 3PGE from 335.44m."

On November 20, Widgie Nickel announced: "High Grade Nickel Mineralisation defined below 132N open pit." Highlights include:

"Infill drilling confirms high grade mineralisation below Widgie's 132N open pit.

Exceptionally high-grade assays of up to 25.95% Nickel.

Ultra-high grade pods defined within mineralised channel flows.

Mineralisation remains open at depth and the structure's lower channel flank remains unconstrained.

Geological modelling is underway with updated Mineral Resource Estimate to be completed in early 2024.

Favourable mineralogy with high nickel to sulphur ratios to compliment Widgie's wider resource base."

Drilling Highlights Include:

"....23MERCD111 11.33m @ 2.77% Ni from 314.53m Incl. 4.51m @ 5.30% Ni from 315.33m.

23MERCD104 9.98m @ 2.61% Ni from 336.02m Incl. 3.00m @ 5.72% Ni from 341.00m.

23MERCD113 6.53m @ 1.79% Ni from 327.16m..."

Sama Resources [TSXV: SME] [GR;8RS] (OTCPK:SAMMF)

No news for the month.

Murchison Minerals [TSXV:MUR] (OTCQB:MURMF)

No nickel related news for the month.

Power Nickel [TSXV:PNPN] (OTCQB:PNPNF)

On November 14, Power Nickel announced:

Power Nickel closes final tranche of financing and releases results of the first hole of the current campaign. 0.57% Ni, 0.81% Cu, 0.03% Co along with 0.81 ppm Pd and 0.33 ppm Pt Over 19.5M...

On November 20, Power Nickel announced:

Power Nickel to raise $2,750,000 at $0.90 per share to complete next stage of feasibility study with CVMR Corporation...

On November 23, Power Nickel announced: "Power Nickel to file complaint on widespread potential illegal short selling of its shares..."

TMC the metals company (TMC)

On October 31, The Metals Company announced: "The Metals Company releases second annual impact report."

On November 8, The Metals Company announced:

Researchers to return to the site of NORI's Nodule Collection System Test to assess seafloor ecosystem function a year after the test...

On November 9, The Metals Company announced: "The Metals Company provides third quarter 2023 corporate update." Highlights include:

"Net loss of $12.5 million and net loss per share of $0.04 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Total cash of approximately $22.5 million at September 30, 2023.

Total liquidity of approximately $56 million at September 30, 2023 inclusive of existing cash, $9 million expected additional closings from ERAS Capital LLC in the previously announced Registered Direct Offering, and the undrawn $25 million unsecured credit facility from an affiliate of Allseas Group SA."

On November 9, The Metals Company announced:

TMC and PAMCO sign binding MOU to complete feasibility study to process polymetallic nodules into battery metal feedstocks...The parties are working towards finalizing definitive processing agreements in Q3 2024...

On November 21, The Metals Company announced:

U.S. Senators push for UNCLOS ratification as members of congress call for ISA to adopt seafloor mining regulations...

Other juniors

Artemis Resources [ASV:ARV], Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ], Azure Minerals [ASX:AZS] (OTCPK:AZRMF), Blackstone Minerals [ASX:BSX], Cassini Resources [ASX: CZI], Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd. [CSE:NICO] (OTCQB:NICLF), Electra Battery Materials [TSXV:ELBM] (ELBM), Electric Royalties [TSXV:ELEC], EV Nickel [TSXV:EVNI] (OTC:EVNIF), Flying Nickel Mining Corp. [TSXV:FLYN], FPX Nickel [TSXV:FPX], Grid Metals Corp [TSXV:GRDM], Go Metals [CSE:GOCO] (OTCPK:GOCOF), Huntsman Exploration [TSXV:HMAN] (OTCPK:BBBMF), Inomin Mines [TSXV:MINE], Jervois Global Limited [ASX:JRV] (OTCQX:JRVMF), New Age Metals [TXV:NAM], Nickel Creek Platinum [TSX:NCP] (OTCQB:NCPCF), Nordic Nickel Limited [ASX:NNL], Pancontinental Resources Corporation [TSXV:PUC], Polymet Mining [TSX:POM], Renforth Resources [CSE:RFR] (OTCQB:RFHRF), Rox Resources [ASX:RXL], S2 Resources (ASX:S2R), Stillwater Critical Minerals [TSXV:PGE] (OTCQB:PGEZF), Sunrise Energy Metals [ASX:SRL] (OTCQX:SREMF), Surge Battery Metals Inc. [TSXV:NILI] [FRA:DJ5C] (OTCPK:NILIF), Talisman Mining Ltd. [ASX:TLM], Tartisan Nickel Corp. [CSE:TN] (OTCQX:TTSRF), Transition Metals [TSXV:XTM], URU Metals Ltd. [LSE:URU] [GR:NVRA], Wall Bridge Mining [TSX:WM], and ZEB Nickel Corp. [TSXV:ZBNI] (OTCQB:ZBNIF).

Note: Some of the above companies are covered in the Cobalt monthly news.

Nickel miners ETF

Below is the Sprott Nickel Miners ETF. You can view the top holdings here.

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NIKL) one year price chart - Price = US$17.40

Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

Nickel spot prices were lower last month.

Highlights for the month were:

Fastmarkets: Nickel produced in Indonesia represents more than half of global nickel production, a level which is forecast to rise to up to 70% of global production by 2030.

The Council and the European Parliament reached a provisional deal on the proposed Critical Raw Materials Act.

Government of Canada to enhance critical minerals sector with the launch of $1.5 billion Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund.

Biden-Harris Administration announces $3.5 Billion to strengthen domestic battery manufacturing.

Minerals demand could deliver $20 billion of new investment each year in Australia.

Indonesia's American EV dreams shunted into the slow lane to qualify for the IRA. The bigger hurdle facing Indonesia is the heavy Chinese footprint in its nickel production sector.

Korea Zinc-Trafigura all-in-one nickel refinery to expand East Asian MHP supply.

Vale Canada signs agreement on divestment of 14% equity interest in PT Vale Indonesia.

Glencore Q3 2023 own sourced nickel production of 68,400 tonnes was 16% lower than the comparable 2022 period.

Sherritt reports a Q3 2023 net loss from continuing operations of $24.8 million, or $(0.06) per share.

Nickel Industries Ltd reports increased production & lower costs contributed to record EBITDA from operations of US$120.7M in the last quarter.

Talon Metals - The US Department of Energy and Talon signed an agreement regarding $114.8 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding. Drills 10.49 meters of 7.97% NiEq. at Tamarack.

St George Mining secures further investment from global battery materials investors.

Queensland Pacific Metals pilot plant produced nickel sulfate which met the specifications of QPM's offtake agreements with General Motors, LG Energy Solutions, and POSCO.

Premium Nickel Resources Corp. drills 22.00 metres of 1.74% NiEq. from Selebi North underground drilling in Botswana.

Centaurus Metals hits high-grade nickel at a depth of over 900m, more than 300m below current resource, at their Jaguar Project in Brazil.

Alliance Nickel Ltd - Stellantis receives FIRB approval for Tranche 2 of strategic placement. EFA provides a conditional Letter of Support towards providing financing for the NiWest Nickel-Cobalt Project. Global NiWest Resource Estimate increased by 9.6% to 93.4Mt at 1.04% Ni and 0.07% Co.

Widgie Nickel has now received all mining approvals at Faraday. Drill results include 9.14m @ 10.44% Ni (Hole 23MERCD112).

The Metals Company - U.S. Senators push for UNCLOS ratification as members of Congress call for ISA to adopt seafloor mining regulations.

