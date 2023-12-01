Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FREYR Battery: Exiting Position After Multiple Red Flags (Rating Downgrade)

Dec. 01, 2023
Simple Investing
  • The Customer Qualification Plant was delayed and the timeline to complete commissioning has been pushed back beyond 4Q23 due to engineering and scaling challenges.
  • Scaling the 24M platform has proven to be more challenging and time-consuming than expected.
  • A huge red flag for me this quarter is that the company is pursuing conventional technology partnerships alongside its 24M technology.
  • According to FREYR Battery, its financial runway brings it to 2026, but financing will only come with the CQP commissioning and technology validation.
  • I am exiting the position in FREYR Battery due to the red flag with the conventional technology partnership, the delay of the CQP, and how these then affect financing and growth in the business.
Robot assembly line with electric car battery cells module on platform

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) reported 3Q23 results recently, and it raised red flags as the management team seems to have difficulty with just commissioning of the Customer Qualification Plant and it does seem that they have a rather poor understanding

Comments (1)

M
Mike076
Today, 12:09 PM
Exiting at current distressed valuation? Funny investing approach. Happy to buy here.

Guys this is a start up! Valuations means nothing. Why did you even buy it in the first place? LOL
