CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is up big after Q3 earnings and already is in our Model Portfolio. We highlighted CRWD in our Free Access service right here on Seeking Alpha when it was at $163. In this free article, we were spotlighting our Portfolio Manager's Buying Pattern report that we publish daily. As you probably already know, PMs buy stocks with good fundamentals and where price has pulled back, so they can buy on weakness. The latest good earnings report simply confirms what the portfolio managers already knew before earnings. That is why we had it in our Model Portfolio.

We do our due diligence on stocks picked by our computer program by going to the articles here on SA and checking with the SA quant ratings for the stock. The articles always show the fundamental pro and cons to be considered before investing. The quant ratings remove all emotion from the decision-making process, showing the cold, hard data that must be considered before making an investment decision. Before going to SA to check with their important research sources, let's go to our Free Access article to see the Buy signals that attracted us to CRWD and allowed us to put it in our Model Portfolio.

You can follow the link to our Free Access article shown above and see the buy signals that were attracting PMs and ourselves to CRWD. I worked with these PMs during my Wall Street career, and I know how they look for stocks to buy on weakness.

If you go to our Free Access article and go down our PM Buy Pattern report to CRWD, you will see the Buy Signals we look for in order to pick a stock for our Model Portfolio. The most important Buy Signal on this report is our proprietary SID Buy Signal, found in the SID column and color coded green. It has a numeric value of 81 out of a possible 100. This signal uses both fundamentals and technicals. You can see these additional Buy Signals in the Fund and Tech columns of the PM Buy Pattern report. All of these buy signals exist despite the selling that is going on in the stock at $163. This selling is shown by the red lines shown on the 20-day bar chart for Demand and Supply. This selling also triggers a buy signal in our Timing, Tmg column, which is our buy-on-weakness signal that is so important to PMs.

For all of the above reasons, we put CRWD into our Model Portfolio. However, before doing that, we did our due diligence by going to SA articles and quant data. Let's do that right now, realizing that these are not the same answers we had when CRWD was trading at $163.

Seeking Alpha is still showing that SA analysts have CRWD as a Buy, while Wall Street analysts and the SA quant system have it as a strong Buy. So far, so good. Naturally, if these ratings change, I want to revisit my due diligence on the fundamentals and technicals. I have a strict Buy and Sell discipline. Buy signals allow a stock into our Model Portfolio, and Sell Signals delete it from the Model Portfolio. It's automatic both on the Buy and Sell side. CRWD continues to have our SID Buy Signal and remains in our Model Portfolio. PMs will not be chasing CRWD higher here, but will wait for our Timing, buy-on-weakness signal to add to their positions. Provided it still has fundamental buy signals.

The SA quant system gives CRWD high grades for Profitability, Growth, Revisions and Momentum, but a poor grade for Valuation. Growth stocks are usually overvalued. Which means PMs will definitely not chase price higher. They are forced to wait for a pullback and confirmation that the buy signals still exist despite the pullback in price. Then they will add to their position. Of course, Indexers and Index buying will chase price higher because that money is put to work immediately and does not wait to buy on weakness. Traders. Bots, and small investors, will also chase price higher.

Conclusion

In conclusion, we will keep reading SA articles and watching the Quant Ratings for changes. We have an automatic Sell Discipline when our Buy Signals change to Sell Signals or a stock starts underperforming the Index. Obviously, CRWD still has our Buy Signals and remains in our Model Portfolio even though it is overvalued. Overvalued stocks will be dumped in a bear market, and that will trigger our SID Sell Signals for an automatic deletion from our Model Portfolio. Until that happens, we hold it.

Here is our weekly chart showing our proprietary SID Buy Signal at the top of the chart. This signal uses both fundamentals and technicals. The rest of the signals on this chart are purely technical. Most important for us is the CRWD:$SPY signal, which tells us if it is still an outperformer. It is, but looks over-extended.